College Diamond Roundup — Austin College baseball loses double-header to end the season

Herald Democrat

The Austin College baseball team dropped two tight contests to the University of Dallas, 9-8 in 10 innings and 4-0, to close out Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

In the opener, Nick Flynn went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI, Jake Webster was 4-for-5 with a double and scored twice, Beau Beshires was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored and Cody Goggins doubled, drove in a run and scored for Austin College (5-22, 1-19), after the final game of the series was cancelled.

Zack Mahoney and Branson Vrazel doubled to lead the 'Roos in Game 2 while Goggins walked twice and Justin Alphonse and Webster added hits.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 14, East Central 3

ADA, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State baseball pounded finished off a series sweep with a 14-3 victory over East Central in Great American Conference play.

Richard Ware put together a 4-for-4 outing with four RBI and three runs scored while Joseph Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored, Seth Morrow tripled and drove in four, Colton Buckner doubled and drove in three and Mason Whitmarsh threw 4.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory for Southeastern (17-19, 13-17), which closes out the regular season with a series at Arkansas Tech starting on Friday.

Softball

GAC

Southeastern 3, Arkansas Tech 2

DURANT, Okla. — Cheyenne Mahy’s two-run double in the fifth inning was the difference as first-place Southeastern Oklahoma State earned a 3-2 victory over third-plArkansas Tech on Senior Day to clinch a Great American Conference series at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Mahy went 2-for-3 while while Kyia Monahwee, Gracie Ore and Augusta Duty each added a hit while Monahwee stole a pair of bases, including home, during the win for the Savage Storm (34-7, 24-6), who close out the regular season with a series at Harding University starting on Thursday.

Mahy also got the start in the circle but left with a no-decision after allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits. Amberlyn Walsworth got the win in relief with two and a third innings of scoreless relief.