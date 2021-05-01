Tom Bean sweeps away Wolfe City

ANNA — Every time the Lady Tomcats came to the plate against Wolfe City, they found a way to put at least one run on the board.

They did with patience and power. They did it using the short game and speed on the bases. They took advantage of extra chances following errors.

"The entire season our bats have been our strength," Tom Bean head coach Lance Cherry said. "We've got some sticks in the lineup."

No matter where the inning started in the order, Wolfe City pitching couldn't string together a clean inning as the Lady Tomcats overwhelmed the Lady Wolves by sweeping a Class 2A Region II bi-district series with a 14-2 victory in five innings.

Tom Bean (14-5), which will face Axtell in the area round, scored in all nine innings of the series with double digits in seven of them and at least five runs in three frames.

Bri Yale was 4-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and scored twice, Emmy Pennell was 4-for-4 with a double, drove in two and scored four times, Kendal Cole walked four times and scored twice, Delaney Hemming doubled, walked and scored three times and Kailey Vick went 2-for-4 for Tom Bean.

Ava Steele doubled and scored for Wolfe City (8-14).

Tom Bean enacted the run rule with a seven-run fifth inning. Emma Nelson and Madison Holmes walked to open the stanza and then an error kicked off the scoring.

Pennell singled just over the reach of shortstop Jenna Elder to drive in a run and Yale followed with an RBI single to left.

Chloe Farrer had a hit that loaded the bases and Wolfe City turned to Cera Fite in relief of Makinna Sanders. Three wild pitches each brought home a run and then Holmes capped the outburst with an RBI single to left.

Nelson picked up the win by allowing two unearned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in four innings before Yale retired the side in order to close out the contest.

"We got some good pitching performances from both our pitchers in this series," Cherry said.

Wolfe City left a pair in scoring position in the third. Reagan Scott singled to center and two errors on the same play with two outs gave the Lady Wolves a chance to cut into a three-run deficit. But Nelson got a groundout to end the threat.

In the fourth, Wolfe City got a leadoff walk by Laney Turner and with two outs, MaKahyla Dean had an infield single to the right side but Turner tried to go to third and Cole, the first baseman, threw her out to end the inning.

Tom Bean took a 7-2 lead with two more runs in the fourth. Hemming walked with one out and came all the way around as Pennell’s single to deep left caromed off Kinsly Woodruff’s glove.

Pennell moved to third on a wild pitch and Yale singled up the middle for her fourth RBI of the contest.

The Lady Tomcats had a chance to widen the gap but left the bases loaded.

As soon as Tom Bean found itself tied, the Lady Tomcats turned on the power to take the lead for good in the third inning. Hemming and Pennell ripped consecutive doubles to left field to produce a run and then Yale launched a two-run homer to left for the 5-2 advantage.

"We were in a great place in the lineup to respond," Cherry said. "The kids saw some good pitches and did a good job with them."

Wolfe City tied the game at two in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs thanks to a pair of errors. Steele had a leadoff double behind second base that should have been caught before two quick outs.

Back-to-back errors followed and the Lady Wolves pulled even.

"We didn't play good defense at all in that one inning," Cherry said. "Outside of that I thought we played really well."

The Lady Tomcats held a 2-0 advantage after two innings when Cole walked with one away, stole second and as she was going to third on a dropped third strike, Wolfe City tried to get her with a throw across the diamond. The ball trickled away to allow her to race home.

Tom Bean jumped to a 1-0 lead four batters into the contest. After two quick outs Pennell singled, stole second and Yale drove her in with a single.

Bi-district

Class 3A Region II

At Anna

Game 2

Tom Bean 14

Wolfe City 2