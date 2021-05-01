Softball Roundup — Van Alstyne, Whitewright move on to the area round

Herald Democrat

NEVADA — Taylor Roberts threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks and also tripled and drove in a run as Van Alstyne defeated Ferris, 4-0, in Game 3 of a Class 4A Region II bi-district series at Community.

Van Alstyne (18-6), which is in the second round for the first time since 2016, will face Alvarado.

Paige Scarbro doubled and drove in two runs, Kelsie Adams doubled and scored twice, Jenna Pharr walked and scored and Sydney Sullivan drove in a run for the Lady Panthers.

McKenzie Melendez had the lone hit for Ferris (12-13).

Ferris forced the deciding contest with a 4-3 victory in Game 2 after the Lady Yellow Jackets scored all their runs in the first inning and held on.

Adams and Tinsley Love hit solo home runs for Van Alstyne, Madi Thomas singled and drove in a run and Pharr singled.

Class 3A Region II

Game 2

Whitewright 2, Grand Saline 0

In Nevada, Madie Rohre and Hayden Thompson combined on a four-hit shutout that sent Whitewright to a sweep of Grand Saline with a victory in Game 2 of a Class 3A Region II bi-district series at Community.

Whitewright (23-4), which will face Whitesboro in the area round, advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.

Rohre allowed three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings to get the win and was 2-for-4 and drove in a run before Thompson earned the save by getting the final two outs for the Lady Tigers.

Natalie Alexander singled, walked and scored, Makayla Alexander singled and drove in a run and Laura Taylor walked twice for Whitewright.

Maddy Bolin and Kinlee Rumfield had hits for Grand Saline (18-10).