Austin College volleyball trio earn All-SCAC honors

Herald Democrat

Three members of the Austin College volleyball team have been selected as All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for their play in the 2021 spring season, the league office has announced.

Mari Prazak was named to the second team while Victoria Smith and Ali Horton were third-team All-SCAC honorees.

Prazak, a junior libero from Fort Worth, finished third in the SCAC in digs-per-set, averaging 5.14, while totaling 298 digs in 16 matches. Prazak also finished with 10 service aces and 32 assists.

Smith, a freshman middle from Carrollton, averaged 2.19 kills-per-set and added 0.64 blocks-per-set, with 127 kills and 37 total blocks, which was ninth in the SCAC.

Horton, a junior setter from Edmond, Okla., was eighth in the conference with 5.28 assists-per-set and also added 2.22 digs-per-set. Her 306 assists were sixth in the SCAC to go with 17 aces and 129 digs.