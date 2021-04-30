Softball Roundup — Whitesboro advances; Bells eliminated; Van Alstyne, Tom Bean take openers

Herald Democrat

FRISCO — Maci Graves threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks and was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored three times as Whitesboro defeated Life Oak Cliff, 22-0, in five innings in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

Whitesboro (19-4) advances to the area round and will face either Whitewright or Grand Saline.

Olivia Hildebrand was 3-for-4 and a double shy of the cycle, walked, drove in six and scored three times, Rylee Russell was 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, BreAnn Beste was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Makayla Adams was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Abbie Robinson singled, walked three times, drove in a run and scored three times and Jamie Dickson walked, drove in a run and scored three times for the Lady Bearcats (19-4), who earned their first playoff wins since 2014.

Sabrina Hawley singled for Life Oak Cliff (8-10).

Game 2

Bells 3, Prairiland 2

In Bells, Alexis Tanguma was 2-for-4, scored twice and scattered five hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts but Bells was unable to avoid being swept by Prairiland after a loss in Game 2 of a 3A Region II bi-district series.

It is the first time since 2014 that Bells did not advance past the first round and the first time since 2015 the Lady Panthers (21-7) did not reach the region semifinals.

Kylee Beach singled, walked and drove in a run, Cheznie Hale drove in a run and Gabby Smith, Mia Moore and Bailee Dorris singled for Bells.

McKenna Guest scattered six hits and a walk, allowed an earned run and struck out nine and Jada Torres doubled and drove in two runs for Prairiland (20-9), which will face Pilot Point in the area round.

The Lady Patriots scored all three runs in the first inning.

Game 2

Emory Rains 11, Gunter 1 (5)

In Melissa, Taylor Boddie walked and scored during Gunter’s loss against Emory Rains to close out a Class 3A Region II bi-district series.

Rains (31-1) advanced to the area round with the sweep and will face S&S.

Gunter (17-10) was held hitless and scored its run in the top of the first. Olivia Eft reached on an error, Boddie walked and Hayden Fox grounded into a forceout at third. Boddie then scored on an error.

Chanlee Oakes had the no-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk, Sage Hoover was 3-for-3 with two triples, three RBI and scored twice and Avery Songer was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBI and scored for Rains.

Class 4A Region II

Van Alstyne 3, Ferris 1

In Nevada, Kelsie Adams scattered five hits, did not allow and earned run and struck out seven with no walks as Van Alstyne opened its Class 4A Region II bi-district series with a victory against Ferris.

Sydney Sullivan was 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in run, Tess Cutler homered and Adams and Jenna Pharr each singled and scored for Van Alstyne (17-5), which will look to sweep the series at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Community.

Ferris (11-12) will try to force a deciding content that would immediately follow.

Class 2A Region II

Tom Bean 14, Wolfe City 0 (5)

In Anna, Emmy Pennell was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI as Tom Bean opened its Class 2A Region II bi-district series with a run-rule victory over Wolfe City.

Tom Bean (13-5) will try to sweep in Game 2 at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Anna while Wolfe City (8-13) looks to force a deciding contest to follow.

Chloe Farrer was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI, Madison Holmes was 3-for-3, hit by pitch and scored four times, Bri Yale was 3-for-4, drove in a run and threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks..

Emma Nelson 2-for-2 with two doubles, walked and drove in two and Gabby Narro was 2-for-3 for the Lady Tomcats.