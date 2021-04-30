Gunter's Brewer headed to Concordia for football

GUNTER — When Mitchell Brewer was in junior high, he got a view of what his future could be.

The Tigers had just won their first state football title and Brewer was itching to help the program continue to compete at that high level.

"I saw how they came together for each other and wanted to do something just like that," Brewer said. "We wanted to go out and win another one. Every year was about getting better and being successful."

He was able to make an impact and earn a ring along the way as part of a career that led to Brewer announcing his decision to continue playing football at the next level for Concordia University.

The three-year starter at linebacker chose the Division III program in Mequon, Wisconsin over Howard Payne.

"They reached out to one of our coaches and asked for a recruiting list and I was on it. I had an open mind going in," Brewer said. "When I got there the players made me feel like family and I hadn't even committed yet. It felt just like Gunter."

This past season Brewer was named the Defensive Player of the Year in District 8-3A (II) as he finished with 91 tackles, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown while Gunter had its fifth straight semifinal appearance before losing to eventual champ Canadian.

"We ended up having a great season and Coach Fieszel pushed me to be the best I could be," Brewer said.

Last year he had 72 tackles and a fumble recovery and was named second-team all-district.

As a sophomore he was one of three players to share the award for 5-3A (II) Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

He has also contributed at times on offense and the flashes he showed there will put him on that side of the ball in college. As a senior he totaled 149 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries and as a junior he ran 50 times for 290 yards and five touchdowns and completed 10-of-13 passes for 167 yards and five TDs in his role as the backup quarterback.

"They wanted me for linebacker and h-back. Worse case scenario they said I would go back to linebacker if I needed to," Brewer said. "H-back, I think I'm a physical player and I can do my job."

During his four years in the Gunter program, the Tigers made at least the Class 3A state semifinals each season as part of what is the best stretch in school history. Gunter was the state runner-up when he was a freshman, won the state championship when he was a junior and reached the semis for his sophomore and senior years. As a starter he was 42-3.

Concordia went 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the North Athletics Collegiate Conference during an abbreviated spring season that ended in the middle of April after the 2020 campaign was postponed.

The Falcons went 5-5 last season and 3-4 in NACC play after a 7-3 record in 2018 when they went 5-2 as the conference runner-up.

The program won the NACC title in 2013 to advance to the NCAA Division III National Tournament and went 10-1. Since 2003 Concordia has made four postseason appearances.

"I feel like I can go in there my first year and go out on the field and win some games," Brewer said. "I felt it was my best option."