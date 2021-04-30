Baseball Roundup — Sherman wins but misses playoffs; Gunter earns top seed in 11-3A

Herald Democrat

Tate Bethel was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and scored three times as Sherman defeated Princeton, 7-2, at home in the District 10-5A finale but missed out on the playoffs.

Sherman (13-15, 6-8) did its part with a victory over the Panthers (10-16, 3-11) but the Bearcats also needed McKinney North to lose to Wylie East to force a tie for fourth place. The Bulldogs beat East 3-0 to get the final playoff berth outright.

Connor Clark was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in two and scored, Dylan Fine was 2-for-4 with a triple and double, two RBI and scored, Logan Williams tripled and scored twice and Gavin Wright walked twice for Sherman.

The Colony 10, Denison 0 (5)

In Melissa, the Yellow Jackets closed out their season with a loss against district champion The Colony as three Cougars combined to no-hit Denison in 10-5A action.

Drew Meek, Preston Paulson, Garland Parker and Hunter Manning walked for sixth-place Denison (11-18, 4-10).

Cade Irwin was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice for The Colony (20-7, 12-2), which clinched the outright district title with the win.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 7, Valley View 1

In Era, Mac Harper threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks and also went 2-for-4 and scored as district co-leader Whitesboro defeated fifth-place Valley View in 10-3A action.

Paul Griffin doubled and drove in two runs, Maxx Parker went 2-for-3, walked and drove in a run, Jace Sanders was 2-for-4 and scored, Torran Naglestad walked twice and scored twice and Clayton Knight and Greyson Ledbetter each singled and scored for Whitesboro (18-6, 11-2), which ends the regular season at S&S on Monday night.

Logan Lewis singled and drove in a run for Valley View (10-15, 5-8).

District 11-3A tiebreaker

Gunter 1, Pottsboro 0 (9)

In Frisco, Cooper Wade’s groundout provided the only run and Jacob Morris threw eight shutout innings to give Gunter the top seed for the playoffs as the Tigers beat Pottsboro to sweep a tie-breaker double-header.

Morris allowed three hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts before Landon Pelfrey got the final three outs for the save for Gunter (26-6, 13-3), which opens the playoffs against the fourth seed from 12-3A.

Trey Oblas singled and scored, Kaden Rigsby doubled, Pelfrey and Carter Layton singled and Cade Dodson walked twice for the Tigers.

Jackson Lipscomb threw seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts, for Pottsboro (17-10, 11-4), which will be the second seed. Braden Driggs, Barrett Kent, Jake Kubik and Lipscomb singled while Jett Carroll walked twice for the Cardinals.

Gunter started the day with a 4-3 victory against Bells. Layton was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Garrett Vogel went 3-for-4 and drove in a run, Wade singled and scored, Nash Daniel singled and drove in a run and Riekkhan Bostick earned the win.

Landon Morse was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Tanner Carter homered, Landon Nelson singled, drove in a run and scored, Ben Burleson doubled and scored and Keaton High doubled for Bells (21-7, 11-4), which will enter the playoffs as the third seed and face the District 12-3A runner-up.