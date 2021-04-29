Softball Roundup — Bells, Gunter drop series openers

Herald Democrat

PARIS — Mia Moore's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning tied the score for Bells but Prairiland earned the walk-off 2-1 win with a two-out bases loaded hit by pitch to take the first game of a Class 3A Region II bi-district series at Paris Chisum.

Bells (21-6) will try to force a deciding Game 3 on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Prairiland while the Lady Patriots (19-9) look to finish off the sweep in Game 2 at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bells.

Alexis Tanguma tripled to right to lead off the sixth and Moore followed with a sac fly to right.

Prairiland had taken a 1-0 lead in the second when a two-out wild pitch scored Jada Torres, who started the inning with a double and moved over on a bunt

The Lady Patriots had three straight two-out singles in the seventh to load the bases and Alanna Riney was hit by a pitch to force in the deciding run.

Moore also had a double for the Lady Panthers, Kylee Beach singled and walked and Jaiden Tocquigny and Bailee Dorris chipped in hits.

Game 1

Emory Rains 12, Gunter 0

In Melissa, Hayden Fox was 2-for-3 during Gunter’s opening loss against Emory Rains in a Class 3A Region II bi-district series.

Gunter (17-9) will try to advance with a pair of wins starting at 6 p.m. on Friday at Melissa while Emory Rains (30-1) looks to sweep the series.

Sarah Beth Jackson tripled and Taylor Boddie singled for the Lady Tigers.

Boddie and Fox had consecutive one-out hits in the bottom of the first before a pair of strikeouts and Gunter didn’t have another base runner until Fox led off the seventh with a single. After a double play, Jackson tripled but was stranded at third.

Sage Hoover threw a four-hitter with 16 strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Chanlee Oakes was 2-for-5 with a home run, Zee Hague was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice and Leo Terry was 2-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored for Rains, which took a 5-0 lead with a four-run fourth inning and then tacked on six runs in the top of the seventh.

Class 2A Region II

Petrolia 15, Collinsville 0 (3)

In Bowie, Katie Johnson had the lone hit for Collinsville as Petrolia, the District 9-2A champ, eliminated the Lady Pirates in a Class 2A Region II bi-district contest.

Petrolia (22-6) will face either Hamilton or Lipan in the area round next week.

Audrey Light walked for Collinsville (14-10).

Maddy Baber was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and scored three times, Hannah Holley was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Tatem Cox was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked and scored three times and Morgan Bujak was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Petrolia, which led 4-0 after two innings and then put up 11 runs in the third to enact the run-rule.