Pottsboro's Lipscomb to play baseball at OBU

POTTSBORO — From the moment Jackson Lipscomb stepped onto the diamond for the Cardinals, he has helped them be successful.

The four-year starter hopes that success can carry over to the next level as Lipscomb signed to play baseball for Ouachita Baptist University.

He chose the Division II program over Oklahoma Christian and joining the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M.

"It's close to family, I was going to be able to play baseball and they have a good medical program, which is what I want to get into," Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb has seen time at shortstop, catcher and pitcher with the Cardinals but is slated to focus on catcher for OBU.

"I wanted to be a catcher. That's what I've always really been," he said. "They have a senior, a fifth-year guy and two sophomores so we'll see where I fit in."

So far during his senior year he is batting .382 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 RBI, scored 24 times and stolen 11 bases. On the mound he is 3-3 with a 2.19 earned run average and 44 strikeouts in 38 and a third innings.

Lipscomb helped the Cardinals earn a share of the District 11-3A title and will open the playoffs next week.

As a junior he hit .441 with five doubles and 10 RBI and threw nine nine innings, finishing with nine strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA during a season truncated by COVID-19 where Pottsboro had gotten off to a 9-1 start.

Lipscomb batted .275 with with eight doubles, 18 RBI and 19 runs to go with a 1.40 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15 innings during his sophomore year when the Cardinals advanced to the region quarterfinals.

As a freshman he hit .326 with a pair of doubles and triples, drove in 22 and scored 13 times as Pottsboro reached the region semifinals.

"It's molded me into a leader," Lipscomb said about his time at Pottsboro. "You want to take that wherever you go next in life."

Lipscomb was also a multi-year starter for the football team at linebacker and was the Cardinals’ second-leading tackler as a junior when the program had its best season by finishing as the Class 3A Division I runner-up and with a 15-1 record. His pass breakup on a two-point conversion in Pottsboro’s 35-34 double-overtime victory against Gladewater sent the Cardinals to their second ever appearance in the state semifinals.

He was a two-time first-team all-district selection.

"Baseball's always been my No. 1," Lipscomb said. "The work ethic in football has carried over into baseball."

Ouachita Baptist is 15-19 overall and 11-16 in the Great American Conference with two weeks remaining in the season.

The Tigers were 10-12 when last season was halted due to COVID-19 and had 20 victories the season prior, which was their first 20-win season since 2015. The program's last winning season was 2012.