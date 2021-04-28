Grayson's Asinde named to WBCA Two-Year College All-America Team

Herald Democrat

Grayson College forward Jane Asinde was selected for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team, the organization has announced.

Asinde, who has signed to play for Wichita State, averaged 18.9 points per game and shot 52.4 percent from the field in helping the Lady Vikings to a 19-4 record and a runner-up finish in the Region V North Tournament.

The Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in that division.

“We congratulate the 10 members of the 2021 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team for what they have accomplished in this challenging season,” WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew said. “These young women have worked to elevate their teams and themselves to an elite level of competition. Through their exceptional talents on the basketball court, they have also lifted the women’s game.”