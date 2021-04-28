Four Storm tennis players earn All-MIAA/GAC Honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s tennis had four players honored on the All-MIAA/GAC teams, highlighted by first-team selections by Manuel Pilotto, Guilherme Dos Santos and Thabo Ncube.

Pillotto was a first team selection at No. 3 singles while the doubles pair of Dos Santos and Ncube were the top selection at the No. 3 position.

Juna Scoppetta added an honorable mention pick at No. 1 singles and Dos Santos was honorable mention at No. 2 doubles.

Pilotto, a native of Neuquen, Colombia, posted a 10-8 overall record in singles play and closed the season winning seven of his last eight matches.

Dos Santos and Ncube were 11-4 together. Dos Santos is a native of Osasco, Brazil, while Ncube hails from Harare, Zimbabwe, and they finished winning nine of their last 11 matches.

Scopetta, a native of Villa Gobernador Galvez, Argentina, finished 10-7. He was ranked No. 15 in singles in Division II and posted a 3-1 record in divisional play.

Dos Santos was ranked No. 45 in singles play and posted a 12-3 record, winning eight of his last nine matches.