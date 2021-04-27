Tennis Roundup — Texoma trio headed to 3A state tourney

Herald Democrat

TYLER — Three Texoma teams are sending entries to the state tennis tournament, two as region champions, after their performances at the Class 3A Region II tournament at Cascades Country Club.

The Class 3A state tournament will be held May 20-21 at a site to be determined.

In boys singles, Gunter’s Tate Rehmet, who was the top seed, cruised to the region title, capping his run with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Blue Ridge’s Jacob Stroman in an all-District 11-3A final.

He opened the tourney with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Paul Pewitt’s Ethan Smith and then made it to the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Seth Lynch of Lone Oak. He beat Callisburg’s Davi Torres, 6-1, 6-0, to move on to the final.

In girls doubles, the Whitewright team of Danielle Slack and Lyndsay Henderson, which was the top seed, took the region title with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over Edgewood’s Trinity Hale and Gracie Cates.

They had a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Sabine’s Katie Standbury and Jasmine Morgan before beating Harmony’s Zoey Fincher and Angie Chavez, 6-3, 6-3, for a spot in the semifinals. Henderson and Slack then advanced to the final with a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Prairiland’s Hannah Murdock and Tabitha Folse.

The Whitesboro tandem of Sagrario Labrada and Ali Muntz, which was the No. 2 seed in girls doubles, started with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Keene’s Hevyn Vazquez and Laci Moline but then lost to Trinity Hale and Cates, 6-2, 7-5, in the quarterfinals.

In boys doubles, the Whitesboro dup of Wyatt Reedy and Ethan Worley advanced to state as the region runner-up after reaching the title match before a 6-4, 2-6, 4-6 loss against champions Zeke Dunlap and Ethan Montgomery of Ponder in an all-District 10-3A final.

Reedy and Worley opened the bracket with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Bells’ Carson Howard and Rowdy Spindle before advancing to the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-1 win against Chapel Hill’s Carter Nicholson and Vincent Rodriguez. They beat top seeded Gage Mitchell and Blake Holder of Gladewater, 6-4, 6-1, to reach the final.

In girls singles, Caroline Marshall of Gunter finished fourth after a 6-0, 6-0 loss against Queen City’s Clare Wong in the third-place match.

She survived against Whitesboro’s Lexi Serna with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win in the opening round and then had a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Anatole Hurta of Elysian Fields for a spot in the semifinals.

Marshall lost in the final four, 6-1, 6-2, against New Diana’s Rylee Camp.

Class 4A Region II

LONGVIEW — Van Alstyne’s Sydney Sullivan reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A Region II tournament at Longview High School.

Sullivan opened with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Dallas Pinkston’s Alexsandra Gonzalez before a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Kaufman’s Yadira Rodriguez.

Class 2A Region II

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — A pair of Tioga entries reached the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Region II tournament at the Richland Tennis Center.

In boys singles, Tioga’s Evan Ballinger won his first-round match, 6-4, 6-3, against Windthorst’s Caleb Schroeder before losing against Hamilton’s Joe Polster, 6-1, 6-4.

In boys doubles, the Tioga tandem of Canyon Maness and Logan Westbrook opened with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Alba-Golden’s Ryken Jones and Michael Kumm before losing, 6-0, 6-2, against Archer City’s Layne Briggs and Luke Hachn.