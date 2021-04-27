Softball Roundup — Van Alstyne wins tie-breaker, Collinsville loses seeding match-up

Herald Democrat

MELISSA — Kelsie Adams homered, walked, drove in four and scored twice as Van Alstyne captured the second seed for the playoffs with a 10-7 victory against Celina in the second part of the 9-4A tie-breaker.

Jenna Pharr was 2-for-5 with a double and scored twice, Kylie Allen was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice, Tess Cutler was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Sydney Sullivan walked, drove in a run and scored, Paige Scarbro singled, walked twice, drove in a pair and scored for Van Alstyne (16-5, 10-4), which starts the playoffs against the third-place team in 10-4A later this week.

Kaitlyn Sailor homered and scored twice for Celina (13-11, 8-5), which will be the third seed.

District 10-2A tiebreaker

Era 5, Collinsville 1

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates came up short against Era in a battle for playoff seeding out of District 10-2A.

Collinsville (14-9, 8-5) will be the fourth seed for the playoffs and take on the 9-2A champion while Era (9-5, 8-5) will face the runner-up from that district in the first round.