Baseball Roundup — Tom Bean clinches a playoff spot

Herald Democrat

TOM BEAN — Alex Sanchez went 4-for-4 with two doubles — including the walk-off two-bagger — and finished with three RBI and scored twice as second-place Tom Bean clinched a playoff spot with a 9-8 win over third-place Era in District 11-2A action.

Dustin Hickman was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored, Wyatt Curd was 2-for-4 and scored, Gage Moore tripled, drove in a run and scored, Chase Parsons singled, walked three times and scored twice and Lance Pauler walked twice and scored for Tom Bean (12-6, 7-4), which can lock in the second seed with a win at third-place Collinsville to end the regular season on Friday.

Tristan Odom doubled, walked, drove in two runs and scored for Era (9-9, 6-5), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Savoy.

Tioga 3, Collinsville 1

In Tioga, Rylan Newman scattered five hits and two walks to go with seven strikeouts as the fifth-place Bulldogs kept their playoff hopes alive with a victory against third-place Collinsville in 11-2A play.

Logan Westbrook was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Canyon Maness singled and drove in a run, Chris Stanley singled and scored and Chase Jones drove in a run for Tioga (5-12, 5-6), which would have been eliminated from the playoff race with a loss.

The Bulldogs end the regular season at first-place Trenton and need a win to have a chance at a postseason berth, pending the outcomes by Era and Collinsville.

Trevor O’Neal was 2-for-3 and scored, Bryce Johnson was 2-for-3 and Collin Barnes drove in a run for Collinsville (7-12, 6-5), which would have clinched a playoff spot with a win. The Pirates will earn a slot with a win at home against Tom Bean or a Tioga loss.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 13, Sherman 2 (6)

In Wylie, Tate Bethel was 3-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored during Sherman’s loss against Wylie East in district action.

Luke Young singled and drove in a run and Connor Clark singled and scored for Sherman (12-15, 5-8), which closes the season by hosting Princeton on Friday night. The Bearcats need to beat the Panthers and have McKinney North lose against Wylie East to force a play-in game for 10-5A's final playoff spot, otherwise North will advance.

Sam Harris was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBI and scored twice for Wylie East (11-15, 4-9).

Lovejoy 6, Denison 1

In Lucas, Canaan Farley Jr. singled, walked and scored during sixth-place Denison’s loss to second-place Lovejoy in 10-5A action.

Cooper Mackay singled and walked and Garland Parker walked for the Yellow Jackets (11-17, 4-9), who close out the regular season by hosting The Colony on Friday. Denison was eliminated from the playoffs with fourth-place McKinney North's victory first-place The Colony.

Kolby Branch was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Lovejoy (24-6, 10-3).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 11, Gainesville 0 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Aaron Beckham and Riley Dancer combined on a no-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks as the Panthers run-ruled Gainesville in district action.

Dancer also singled and drove in a pair, Dakota Howard was 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Collin Reynolds was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Jordan Caldwell had two RBI and scored and Nathan Henley doubled, drove in three and scored for Van Alstyne (15-9, 4-7), which ends the season at Sanger and must win to force a tie-breaker contest with Melissa for the fourth and final playoff berth. If the Panthers lose, Melissa advances to the postseason.

London Daniels and Jaidyn Sharpe walked for Gainesville (0-19, 0-11).

District 11-3A

Howe 7, Whitewright 4

In Howe, Parker Pecina was 3-for-3 with a double and drove in a run as Howe ended the season with a double-header sweep of Whitewright.

Luke Lopez was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Ryan Hough was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Austin Haley was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run and Dylan Hughs walked and scored twice for the Bulldogs (10-16, 5-9).

Deegan Bement was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Clayton Warford singled, drove in a run and scored, Caden Mallen singled and drove in a run and Shane Davis walked, drove in a run and scored for Whitewright (6-20, 4-10).

Howe started with a 12-2 victory in five innings. Hough was 3-for-4 with a triple and scored three times, Ethan Lopez was 2-for-3 with four RBI, Luke Lopez was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, Haley was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored and earned the victory, Hughs singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Kaleb McNutt walked and scored twice for the Bulldogs.

Davis was 2-for-2 with two doubles and drove in two runs, Xy’rion Daniels was 2-for-2 and scored, Karsten Fabian singled and Mallen scored for Whitewright.

Pottsboro 21, Leonard 2 (5)

In Leonard, Titus Lyons was 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, two RBI and scored twice as Pottsboro swept Leonard in a double-header to end the regular season and earn a share of the 11-3A title.

Grayson Watson was 2-for-2, walked and scored three times, Jett Carroll was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice, Jake Kubik was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Jackson Lipscomb doubled, drove in two and scored three times, Barrett Kent tripled, drove in two and scored twice and Braden Driggs singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Pottsboro (17-9, 11-3), which pulled even with Gunter and Bells atop the standings. Those three will determine the top three seeds for the playoffs later this week.

Ty Ashworth was 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Leonard (3-21, 2-12).

Pottsboro started with a 16-0 victory in five innings. Aaron Massie threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk and was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, four RBI and scored, Lipscomb was 3-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in four and scored twice, Kent was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Lyons singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Watson and Driggs each singled, walked and scored twice and Carroll singled, drove in a run and scored twice.