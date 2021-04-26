Softball Roundup — VA wins first part of 9-4A tie-breaker; Whitewright clinches 2nd in 11-3A

Herald Democrat

MELISSA — Paige Scarbro was 3-for-3 with three RBI and had two of Van Alstyne’s six home runs in a 10-6 victory against Aubrey in the first part of the District 9-4A tie-breaker.

Kelsie Adams was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, Tinsley Love was 2-for-4 with a home run, Callie Hunter and Madelyn Thomas each homered, Kylie Allen doubled, walked and drove in a run and Jenna Pharr singled, walked and scored twice for Van Alstyne (15-5, 9-4), which guaranteed itself at least the third seed and will face Celina on Tuesday in Melissa with the winner getting the second seed.

Aubrey (16-7, 8-5) will get the fourth seed with the loss.

District 11-3A

Whitewright 11, Howe 1 (6)

In Whitewright, Madie Rohre went 2-for-4 with four RBI, scored and combined with Hayden Thompson on a two-hitter as the Lady Tigers clinched the second seed for the playoffs with a win over Howe in the district finale.

Kiera Anderson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Maddy Augustine was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Thompson singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Natalie Alexander tripled, walked twice and scored three times and Kiley Anderson doubled and drove in a pair for Whitewright (21-4, 11-3), which opens the playoffs later this week with a series against Grand Saline at Community. Game 1 is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday with Games 2 & 3 at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Alexia Womack went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run and Hannah Dwyer walked and scored for Howe (4-14, 2-12).

Bonham 7, Gunter 6

In Anna, Sarah Beth Jackson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Gunter but Bonham scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to win an 11-3A tie-breaker match-up.

Bonham (19-7, 11-4) earned the third seed for the playoffs while Gunter (17-8, 10-5) will be the fourth seed and open the playoffs with a series against Emory Rains at Melissa. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. on Thursday while Games 2 & 3 are at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Shey Menhkoff was 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run, Andrea Montes doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Taylor Boddie went 2-for-4 and Makenna Kincheloe singled, walked and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.

District 10-2A

Tioga 7, Alvord 3

In Tioga, Ainsley Denham was 2-for-3 with a double, four RBI and scored as Tioga defeated Alvord in district play.

Kelsee Vandagriff doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Bekah Wineberg singled, walked three times and scored three times and Shelby Derzapf singled, walked and scored twice and did not allow an earned run on six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in six innings for Tioga (7-9, 4-7), which ends its season by hosting Arlington Leadership on Tuesday.

Muenster 19, Collinsville 0 (5)

In Collinsville, Bella Hall had the only hit for the Lady Pirates during their loss to district champ Muenster in the 10-2A finale.

Haidyn Bryson and Devyn Elvington walked for Collinsville (14-8, 8-4), which will host Era at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in a tie-breaker to determine the third and fourth seeds for the playoffs.

Muenster (13-2, 11-1) clinched the outright district crown with the victory.

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 16, Honey Grove 1 (3)

In Tom Bean, Madison Holmes went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice as the Lady Tomcats run-ruled Honey Grove to clinch the outright district title in the 15-2A finale.

Emmy Pennell was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three times, Chole Farrer was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Kendal Cole doubled and drove in two runs and Delaney Hemming had two RBI for Tom Bean (12-5, 10-2), which opens the playoffs with a series against Wolfe City at Anna. Game 1 is at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with Games 2 & 3 on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Non-district

North Lamar 10, Whitesboro 0 (6)

In Paris, Maddy Cole walked during Whitesboro’s playoff warm-up loss against Paris North Lamar.

Jamie Dickson reached on an error for the Lady Bearcats (17-4), who did not have a hit.

Whitesboro opens the Class 3A Region II playoffs against the fourth seed from District 9-4A later this week.