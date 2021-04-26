‘Roos have good performances at SCAC Track Championships

Herald Democrat

SEGUIN — The Austin College distance track team saw several runners set personal bests, as well as multiple program records fall at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship Meet.

The ‘Roos started off with an All-SCAC performance from Aimee Landers-Wilburn in the 10,000-meter race, placing third with a time of 41:04.67 to set a new school record. She also put in a school record-setting performance in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19:15.08 to finish ninth.

On the men’s side, Andrew Thomas crossed the line with a sixth-place finish in the 10,000-meter race with a time of 35:26.55 while Johnny Biffar just missed out on All-Conference honors with a fourth-place finish in the 5,000-meter run, finishing in 15:59.02. Thomas finished 10th in that race with a time of 16:50.82.

Chris Biffar came in fourth in the 1,500 with a time of 4:15.52 while Christan Tomy was sixth in 4:18.75 and Andrew Cutting was 16th with a time of 4:45.05.

The final race of the meet was the 800 meter run and Gabe Graf finished sixth with a school-record time of 2:01.91, while Chris Biffar was 17th with a time of 2:07.89 and Cutting was 21st with a time of 2:18.00.