Baseball Roundup — Howe's Pecina, Whitesboro's Maynard throw no-hitters

LEONARD — Parker Pecina threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice as Howe defeated Leonard, 10-0, in five innings in District 11-3A action.

Dylan Hughs was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored Austin Haley tripled, drove in two and scored, Ryan Hough singled, had two RBI and scored, Ethan Lopez singled, walked twice and scored twice, Carson Daniels singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Caleb Searcy and Kaleb McNutt each singled, drove in a run and scored for Howe (8-16, 3-9), which hosts Whitewright in a double-header to end the season on Tuesday.

Peyton Bradley walked for Leonard (3-19, 2-10), which hosts Pottsboro in a double-header to end the season on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 14, Whitewright 0 (5)

In Pottsboro, Jackson Lipscomb threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks and was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, four RBI and scored twice as the third-place Cardinals beat Whitewright in 11-3A play.

Barrett Kent was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and scored three times, Jett Carroll was 2-for-2 with a double and a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Grayson Watson was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Jake Kubik was 2-for-3 and scored and Aaron Massie was 2-for-3 for Pottsboro (15-9, 9-3), which can clinch at least the third seed with one more win. The Cardinals end the season with a double-header at Leonard on Tuesday.

Kasey Sanders singled while Karsten Fabian and Xy’rion Daniels walked for Whitewright (6-18, 4-8), which ends its season with a double-header at Howe on Tuesday.

Bells 12, Bonham 1 (5)

In Bonham, Tanner Carter was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI, scored twice and combined with Ben Burleson on a three-hitter as Bells run-ruled the Warriors in District 11-3A play.

Burleson also singled, walked, drove in a pair and scored twice, Hayden Trainor was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Lane Kendrick doubled, drove in two and scored and Keaton High singled, walked twice and scored for Bells (20-5, 10-2), which is tied with Gunter atop the standings and hosts the Tigers in a double-header on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

Trystan Mallory tripled and drove in a run for Bonham (13-9, 7-5), which will be locked into the fourth seed with one more loss or a Pottsboro win.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 10, S&S 0 (5)

In Whitesboro, Hayden Maynard threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks as the third-place Bearcats defeated S&S in district action.

Torran Naglestad singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Jacob Smith singled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Maxx Parker walked twice and scored twice, Paul Griffith singled, walked and drove in a run and Jace Sanders singled, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (17-6, 10-2), which plays at S&S on Friday.

Jake Reynolds walked twice and Zach Colwell reached on an error for the Rams (2-17, 0-13).