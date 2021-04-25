Track Roundup — Denison's Shaw leads state track qualifiers

Herald Democrat

ARLINGTON — Denison junior Faith Shaw was the region champion in the long jump and is headed to the state meet after her winning performance in the Class 5A Region II meet at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Shaw took gold with a leap of 18 feet, seven and a quarter inches on her third attempt that better the finishes of Frisco Heritage’s Charli Foreman and Frisco Lone Star’s Gabrielle Miller at 17 feet, 10 inches.

Shaw had three jumps clear 18 feet.

The 5A state meet is May 7 at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

She also competed in the 100 meter dash and finished fourth with a time of 12.14 seconds. Shaw was 0.03 seconds from being on the podium. Frisco Reedy’s Madison Jeffries won in 11.88 seconds.

Class 4A Region II

COMMERCE — Van Alstyne senior Blake Hyatt and the Panthers 1,600 relay advanced to state after gold-medal performances at the Class 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce.

The 4A state meet is May 6 at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

The Van Alstyne quartet of Collin Reynolds, Sam Wyatt, Hyatt and Gavin Montgomery won their race with a time of 3:22.14 ahead of the runner-up time by Celina in 3:22.83.

Hyatt won the region title in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:56.02, finishing ahead of Sanger’s Korbin Shumate at 1:57.14.

VA’s J.J. Boling just missed qualifying for state with a third-place finish in the high jump. He and Melissa’s Ryan Johnson both cleared six feet, two inches but Johnson gained the second berth on the tie-breaker.

The Van Alstyne quartet of Will Frey, Montgomery, Reynolds and Wyatt was seventh in the 800 relay at 1:31.78.

Van Alstyne finished tied for fourth in the team standings with Celina at 36 points.

On the girls side for Van Alstyne, Samantha Moore finished 15th in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches.

Class 3A Region II

WHITEHOUSE — Both the Gunter and Whitesboro girls had top three finishes in the team standings has part of several Texoma qualifiers for the state meet.

The 3A state meet is May 6 at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

The Gunter Lady Tigers were the region runner-up with 57 points, just behind Daingerfield’s 62 points.

Freshman Abby Elmore won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.60 seconds and took the region title in the high jump, clearing five feet, five inches, and was fifth in the 300 hurdles at 47.49 seconds and sixth in the long jump at 16 feet, nine inches.

Sophomore Ava Cantrell won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.03, just ahead of Callisburg’s Haily Bass at 1:00.45.

The 1,600 relay team of Jacee Childers, Sarah Denton, Elle Whitteker and Cantrell won the region title in 4:07.67.

The 400 relay finished in fifth with a time of 50.94 seconds.

Bria Savage tied for 13th in the pole vault, clearing seven feet, six inches.

The Whitesboro Lady Bearcats were third with 37.5 points, just ahead of 36 by Blue Ridge.

Whitesboro was led by freshman Rory Hake, who was the region runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 12:12.55, just behind Boyd’s Tania Ramirez at 12:12.06, to advance to state. She was also third in the 1,600 at 5:33.70.

Another freshman, Olivia Hildebrand, won the region title in the discus with a throw of 122 feet, 11 inches. She also placed fourth in the shot put at 35 feet, nine inches.

Whitesboro’s Zalenka Brannan was third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:24.17 and tied for sixth in the pole vault, clearing eight feet, six inches, and was sixth in the triple jump at 35 feet, six and three quarter inches.

Whitesboro’s 1,600 relay placed sixth with a time of 4:18.00 and the 800 relay was eighth in 1:57.08.

Whitesboro’s Jenna King was seventh in the 200 meter dash at 28.42 seconds and tied for seventh in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches.

Whitesboro’s Jacy Hahn was 13th in the discus with a throw of 64 feet, one inch.

Howe’s 1,600 relay quartet of Kendall Griffin, Hannah Dwyer, Teagan Stubblefield and Marissa Agee advanced to state with a runner-up finish in 4:09.55

Agee also will compete at state in the 800 meter run after being the region runner-up in 2:22.70. She was fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:02.04.

Whitewright freshman Kayanna Cox advanced to state with a region title in the 300 hurdles in 46.91 seconds as well as a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles in 15.74 seconds. She also tied for seventh in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches.

S&S’ Kendal Fellegy was fifth in the 400 at 1:03.07 and eighth in the triple jump at 35 feet.

Whitewright’s Hayden Thompson was sixth in the discus at 103 feet, six inches.

Bells’ Lily Helgren was 10th in the pole vault, clearing eight feet, and 11th in the triple jump at 33 feet, four and a half inches.

S&S’ Suzanna Griffin was 10th in the shot put at 32 feet, seven and a quarter inches.

Bells’ Olivia Pedigo was 12th in the shot put at 31 feet, nine and a quarter inches.

Pottsboro’s Avery Arterburn was 13th in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, two and quarter inches.

On the boys side, Whitewright senior Xavier Cox-Dunlap moves on to state in two events after being the region champion in the 200 meter dash and the runner-up in the 100 meter dash

Cox-Dunlap captured gold in the 200 with a time of 22.10 seconds, edging Maypearl’s Aidan Matthews by 0.01 seconds.

In the 100, he finished with a time of 10.85 seconds, just being champion Dennis Allen of Atlanta at 10.82 seconds.

Whitesboro sophomore Jackson Hake placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:07.72 and fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:42.70.

Gunter’s Hudson Graham was third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.32 seconds.

Gunter’s Cole Lemons was third in the 400 meter dash in 50.75 seconds and fifth in the triple jump at 42 feet, five and a half inches.

Gunter’s Kenny Burkholder was eighth in the triple jump at 40 feet, nine and three quarters inches.

Gunter’s 800 relay finished sixth with a time of 1:31.95 and the 1,600 relay was eighth in 3:37.88.

Howe’s Jake Fabacher was fifth in the 800 meter run in 2:05.42.

Whitewright’s Trevor McCartney was fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.49 seconds.

Whitesboro’s Sterling Gartin was seventh in the 300 hurdles at 42.14 seconds.

Whitewright’s 800 relay placed eighth with a time of 1:37.41 and the 400 relay placed eighth with a time of 45.39 seconds.

Bells’ Lane Kendrick was ninth in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, six inches.

Pottsboro’s Cooper French was 10th in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.

Pottsboro’s Titus Lyons was 10th in the long jump at 21 feet and a half inch.

S&S’ Angel Avilla was 13th in the long jump at 20 feet, 11 inches.

Howe’s Cooper Jones was 13th in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, nine and a quarter inches.

Bells’ Keaton High was 15th in the triple jump at 40 feet, four and a half inches.

Class 2A Region II

SPRINGTOWN — Tom Bean junior Marvin Ervin is headed to the state tournament after winning the 100 meter dash at the Class 2A Region II meet at Porcupine Stadium.

The 2A state meet is May 7 at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Ervin captured the region title in 11.22 seconds, winning by just 0.01 seconds over Linden Kildare’s Tawin Patterson. Clarksville’s Amanion Black was third in 11.37 seconds.

Tioga’s Lonnie Cooper was fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:55.11 and sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:01.71.

Tioga’s Tanner Binyon was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 45 feet, seven inches.

The Tioga 800 relay of Chase Evans, Devon English, Skilar Catarino and Rylan Newman was sixth with a time of 1:34.67.

Tom Bean’s Grant Gallup was 11th in the 800 meter run in 2:20.18.

On the girls side, Tioga’s Katelin Houk placed sixth in the pole vault by clearing eight feet, six inches.

Tioga’s Kelsee Vandagriff was 14th in the shot put with a toss of 28 feet, 10 and three quarters inches.