Storm women’s tennis loses in GAC tournament final
Storm women’s tennis loses in GAC tournament final
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s tennis team closed out its Great American Conference Tournament run with a 4-3 loss to Harding in the finals.
The Savage Storm (14-9) will now wait for when the NCAA Regional Bids are announced on May 4.
Southeastern fell behind in doubles play as Harding took the first two doubles spots by matching 6-4 scores.
The Bisons stretched the lead to 2-0 before Vanessa Nitu got the Storm on the board with a come-from-behind, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles
Zulay Castaneda earned a 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to even the match.
India Shiaelis gave the Storm the lead at 3-2 after pulling off a comeback win at the No. 5 spot, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Harding picked up the win at the No. 6 and No. 4 slots, both in three sets, to pull out the victory.