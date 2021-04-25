Herald Democrat

Storm women’s tennis loses in GAC tournament final

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s tennis team closed out its Great American Conference Tournament run with a 4-3 loss to Harding in the finals.

The Savage Storm (14-9) will now wait for when the NCAA Regional Bids are announced on May 4.

Southeastern fell behind in doubles play as Harding took the first two doubles spots by matching 6-4 scores.

The Bisons stretched the lead to 2-0 before Vanessa Nitu got the Storm on the board with a come-from-behind, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles

Zulay Castaneda earned a 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to even the match.

India Shiaelis gave the Storm the lead at 3-2 after pulling off a comeback win at the No. 5 spot, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Harding picked up the win at the No. 6 and No. 4 slots, both in three sets, to pull out the victory.