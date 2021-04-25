Softball Roundup — Bells tops Gunter; Princeton beats Sherman

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Cheznie Hale was 3-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle with three RBI as the district champion Bells Lady Panthers defeated third-place Gunter, 7-4, to close out 11-3A play.

Blair Baker was 2-for-3, Chloe Russum singled, walked and scored twice, Mia Moore doubled, drove in a run and scored and Alexis Tanguma doubled and scored and struck out 12 to get the win for Bells (21-5, 13-1), which will face Prairiland in a Class 3A Region II bi-district series. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Prairiland, Game 2 is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bells and Game 3, if necessary, is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Paris Chisum.

Olivia Eft was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Madi Thigpen was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice and Andrea Montes walked and scored for Gunter (18-7, 10-4), which will face Bonham at 6 p.m. on Monday at Anna in a tie-breaker to determine the third and fourth seeds.

District 10-5A

Princeton 11, Sherman 9

In Sherman, Emma Jones went 3-for-4 with a home run and scored twice during the Lady Bearcats’ season-ending loss against Princeton.

Bailey Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Libby Cernero and Addey Kuhn each singled and drove in a pair, Ally Baker singled and scored twice, Jenica Fielder doubled and Marissa Wells singled and drove in a run for Sherman (6-20, 2-12).

Hallie Day was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with two RBI for Princeton (11-14, 3-11).