College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball wins NTJCAC title

Hailey Vess was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBI and scored twice as Grayson College clinched the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference title with a 9-0 victory in five innings to sweep Cisco College.

Maci Sanders was 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Zoe Lott threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks, JT Smith was 2-for-2 with a home run, walked and scored twice and Sage Harlow was 2-for-2, walked and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (40-5, 27-5), who will be the top seed when they host the Region V Tournament starting on May 6.

Grayson College started the day with a 9-8 victory after scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the winning run on a one-out error after Smith tied the game with a two-run triple. Smith was 3-for-5 with three triples, two RBI and scored three times, Carmen Eilertsen was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored, Vess was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run and Dominique Rodriguez singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.

Southwestern 12, Austin College 1

The Austin College softball team ended the regular season with a 12-1 loss against Southwestern University in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Old Settlers Park.

Sarah Ramirez singled and drove in a run, Kalee Rush singled and scored and Jaide Vidal and Hannah Richendollar singled for Austin College (2-23, 1-19).

Kinly McCaffrey was 2-for-5 with a double, home run and five RBI for Southwestern (14-18, 11-10).

Henderson State 6, Southeastern Oklahoma State 0

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had to settle for a split after the Storm opened with a 9-0 run-rule win over Henderson State to seal a Great American Conference series victory before a 6-0 loss in the finale.

Cheyenne Mahy threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts in the opener and also had a three-run homer while Gracie Ore and Jaleigh Durst each drove in two runs for Southeastern (32-6, 22-5), which hosts Arkansas Tech in a series starting on Friday.

In the series finale, Kyia Monahwee and Peyton Streetman each had a pair of hits to pace the offense.

Baseball

Southwestern 13, Austin College 7

GEORGETOWN — Logan Ballard was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI during Austin College’s 13-7 loss to Southwestern to end a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Sergio De Paoli was 3-for-4, walked and scored twice, Zack Mahoney singled and drove in two, Justin Alphonse singled and scored twice and Jake Webster singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Austin College (5-20, 1-17), which hosts Dallas for a series starting with a double-header on Saturday.

Henderson State 16, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern rallied from a five-run deficit in Game 1 to force extra innings but came up short in a 9-7 loss against Henderson State before dropping the Great American Conference series finale, 16-1, at Mike Metheny Field.

In Game 1, Reid Rice went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, five RBI and scored twice, Seth Morrow had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two and Slayde Ortiz chipped in two hits for the Storm (14-19, 10-17), who play a non-conference game at Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday.

Colton Bucker homered in the second game to account for Southeastern's only run.