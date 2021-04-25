College Diamond Roundup — Grayson baseball splits with Cisco; Storm squads win close calls

Herald Democrat

CISCO — Dax Dathe was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored during Grayson College's 7-5 loss against Cisco College to split a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Davis Powell was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Blake Rambusch was 2-for-5 and scored, Wade Elliott doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Stacey Bailey doubled, walked and drove in a run for the Vikings (26-17, 14-14), who host Ranger College in a double-header on Wednesday.

Grayson started the day with an 8-4 victory. Yanluis Oritz was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Bailey was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and scored, Powell doubled and drove in two, Hunter Watson homered, Rambusch tripled and scored twice and Isaac Webb singled and scored twice.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 8, Henderson State 7

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State overcame a five-run deficit and rallied for an 8-7 win on Senior Day over Henderson State in their Great American Conference series opener at Mike Metheny Field.

Richard Ware paced the Storm (14-17, 10-15) with three hits, including a home run, while driving in a pair of runs and scoring three times.

Seth Morrow and Colton Buckner each added two hits while Colton Buckner and Slayde Ortiz each drove in two runs for Southeastern, which closes the series with two games Sunday.

Softball

SCAC

Southwestern 5, Austin College 4

The Austin College softball team fell by a single run in each of its two games against Southwestern University to open a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference double-header, 2-1 and 5-4, at Old Settlers Park. The 'Roos are now 2-22 overall on the year.

In the opener, Karsen Lampkin went the distance in the circle for Austin College, giving up two runs — one earned — on just four hits and Elizabeth Preston went 2-for-3 with a double, scored and stole a base.

Ashley Elliott got the nod in the circle in Game 2 and tossed a complete game, giving up five runs — four earned — on seven hits while also doubling. Preston and Sarah Ramirez each went 2-for-3 while Andrea Saucedo and Lindsay Busch drove in runs.

The series will end with a single game on Sunday.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 2, Henderson State 1

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Kyia Monahwee and Kamarie Wallace connected on back-to-back homers in the top of the seventh inning to lift Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 2-1 victory over Henderson State in their Great American Conference series opener.

Peyton Streetman tripled, Amberlyn Walsworth got the start and tossed five innings, allowing a run on four hits with six strikeouts in the no-decision and Cheyenne Mahy threw the final two innings, scattering a pair of hits and no runs for the win for the Storm (31-5, 21-4), who close the series with two games on Sunday.