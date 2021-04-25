Baseball Roundup — Gunter duo combines for one-hitter; Cats, Jackets fall

Herald Democrat

BLUE RIDGE — Riekkhan Bostick and Landon Pelfrey combined on a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks as district co-leading Gunter defeated Blue Ridge, 3-0, in District 11-3A action.

Garrett Vogel went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Trey Oblas tripled and drove in a run, Cooper Wade and Colton Jolly each doubled and Kaden Rigsby walked and scored for Gunter (23-5, 10-2), which closes out the regular season with a double-header at fellow co-leader Bells on Tuesday.

It was the sixth shutout during district play for the Tigers.

Casey Walls had the lone hit for Blue Ridge (7-14, 3-9), which ends its season with a double-header against Bonham.

District 10-5A

The Colony 2, Sherman 0

In Sherman, Tate Bethel and Trevor VanSant combined to allow just two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and and a walk against first-place The Colony but the fourth-place Bearcats came up short to the Cougars in district play.

Landon Gutierrez singled and walk, Logan Williams singled and Connor Clark and Bethel walked for Sherman (12-14, 5-7), which remained tied with McKinney North for the final playoff spot with two games left.

Christian Matthews singled and drove in both runs for The Colony (19-6, 11-1).

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Denison 1

In Frisco, Ty Kirkbride went 2-for-3 during sixth-place Denison’s loss against third-place Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Peyton Johnson singled, walked and scored, Canaan Farley Jr. singled and drove in a run and Drew Meek singled for Denison (11-16, 4-8), which plays at second-place Lovejoy on Tuesday. The Jackets are one game behind Sherman and McKinney North in a battle for the final playoff spot with two games left.

Josh Livingston was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored for Rock Hill (15-11, 8-4), which clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

District 9-4A

Celina 8, Van Alstyne 3

In Celina, Dakota Howard was 2-for-4 and scored during fifth-place Van Alstyne’s loss against first-place Celina in district action.

Riley Dancer was 2-for-3, Aaron Beckham and Mathew Crawford each walked and drove in a run, Weston Holbert singled and scored and Connor Loftice walked and scored for Van Alstyne (14-9, 3-7), which hosts Gainesville on Tuesday night.

Robert Ruais was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and scored for Celina (21-7, 10-0).

District 10-3A

Boyd 9, Whitesboro 8

In Boyd, Torran Naglestad was 4-for-4 and scored twice for Whitesboro but Boyd earned a walk-off victory in district action.

The loss dropped Whitesboro (16-6, 9-2) from first place into third place behind Boyd (22-5, 10-2) and Paradise heading into the final week of the season.

Maxx Parker was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Greyson Ledbetter was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored, Paul Griffith singled, walked and drove in three, Jacob Smith doubled, walked and scored, Blake Beste was 2-for-4 and Jace Sanders walked, drove in a run and scored for the Bearcats, who host S&S on Tuesday.

Aidan LeMasters was 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI for Boyd.