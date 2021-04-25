Austin College volleyball falls in SCAC semifinals

Herald Democrat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Austin College volleyball team saw its season come to a close as the ‘Roos fell at No. 1-ranked and top seed Colorado College, 25-9, 25-22, 25-12, in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals..

Riley Abernathy had five kills to lead Austin College (9-7) and Caitlin Mahoney added four as the ‘Roos finished with just 18 kills as a team against 21 attacking errors. Brooklyn Talley had eight assists and five digs and Ali Horton added six assists, while Hannah Arbaugh had a team-best eight digs. Mari Prazak added seven digs, while Victoria Smith had three kills and a pair of block assists.