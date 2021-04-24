Whitesboro wrestler Phillips finishes fourth at state tourney

Herald Democrat

CYPRESS — Whitesboro senior Kira Phillips finished fourth in the Class 5A state wrestling tournament at the Berry Center, putting the finishing touches on the best season in program history.

Phillips, who was the 5A Region III champion, had a first-round bye at in the 128-pound weight class before pinning Dumas' Emily Loya in the quarterfinals.

She lost against eventual champion Audrey Yauger of Burleson Centennial in the semifinals and then lost the third-place match against Frisco Wakeland's Riley Deckert.

Phillips finished the season 15-5 and was the first Whitesboro wrestler to make it to state.