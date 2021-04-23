Storm’s Shiaelis named GAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s India Shiaelis has been named the Great American Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week following her efforts in helping the Savage Storm secure the No. 2 seed at the GAC Championships.

Shiaelis, a native of Limassol, Cyprus, posted a 1-0 record in singles play and was 2-0 in doubles play while helping Southeastern to wins over Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist.

In the 5-2 Storm win over HSU, she teamed with Georgia Hosking to pick up a 6-3 win at two doubles.

In singles play she would cruise to a straight-sets 6-2, 6-2 win at number five.

Against OBU, Shiaelis and Hosking earned a doubles victory at number two, this time by a 6-0 margin.