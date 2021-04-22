Southeastern’s Mahy earns GAC weekly softball honor

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cheyenne Mahy has been named Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week following her shutout efforts in a series sweep of Ouachita Baptist.

Mahy, a sophomore from Atwater, Calif., posted a 2-0 record in two appearances. She tossed 12 shutout innings and scattered seven hits while striking out six and holding opposing hitters to a .171 average.

Mahy started the series with a shutout and then had five perfect innings of relief in the series finale, facing the minimum 15 batters and striking out four.