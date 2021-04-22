Grayson softball sweeps Cisco with a pair of shutouts

Herald Democrat

CISCO — Zoe Lott threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks as first-place Grayson College defeated Cisco College, 5-0, to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Ella Laurence was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 and doubled, Maci Sanders doubled and scored and JT Smith and Azia Lokeni each singled and scored for the Lady Vikings (38-5, 25-5), who host Cisco in a double-header on Sunday to end conference play.

Grayson started the day with a 9-0 victory in six innings. Dylann Kaderka threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk, Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-3 with a homer, triple, three RBI and scored twice, Vess was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Carmen Eilertsen was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored and Dominique Rodriguez doubled, drove in two and scored.