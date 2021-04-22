Golf Roundup — Bells Panthers, Pottsboro's Estes advance to state

Herald Democrat

BULLARD — The Bells Panthers and Pottsboro’s Jack Estes qualified for the Class 3A state tournament after their top-five performances in the 3A Region II tourney at Oak Hurst Golf Course.

The Class 3A state tournament is May 17-18 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.

Bells finished third in the team standings with a combined two-day total of 736, behind only Callisburg, which won at 667, and New Diana, which shot a 668.

The Panthers were tied with Redwater’s No. 1 team going into the final round but topped them by 15 strokes and were nine shots ahead of fourth-place Sabine.

Ben Stephens led Bells with a 163 and tied for ninth place, Wyatt Stephens had a 182 and tied for 29th, Kollin Kumler totaled a 190 and tied for 39th, Jonathan Cox carded a 201 and was 51st and Drake Stephens had a 257 and was 92nd.

Estes, a senior, finished fifth in the individual standings after shooting a 160 that gave him the second medalist spot at state. He was two strokes from a three-way tie for third place with Ponder’s Tyler Akins and Callisburg’s Zack Moerschell and seven strokes from first place.

Pottsboro finished 14th in the teams standings with a combined 804 and was 10 strokes outside the top 10.

Riley Fish had a 168 and was tied for 13th, Ryan Kennedy shot a 216 and was 72nd and Jaxson Squires carded a 260 and finished 93rd.

Gunter’s Nathan Nelson shot a two-day total of 180 and finished 27th.

New Diana’s Logan Moore shot a 153 to win the individual title by three shots over teammate Sam Benson.

Class 4A Region II

CANTON — Van Alstyne’s Alex Hill finished just outside the top 50 in the Class 4A Region II girls tournament at Van Zandt Country Club.

Hill finished with a two-day total of 245, shooting 15 strokes better than her opening round and moving up nine spots into a tie for 52nd.

Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun Park won the individual title with a 137, finishing 17 strokes of Midlothian Heritage’s Kodi Nolen.

Midlothian Heritage won the team title with a combined 675. Melissa was second at 745.

Class 2A Region II

FERRIS — The Tioga Bulldogs finished ninth in the team standings at the Class 2A Region II tournament at the Old Brickyard Course.

Tioga shot a combined 771, carding a 370 on the final day that was 31 shots better than the Bulldogs’ opening round.

Tyler Henley led Tioga with a 185 and tied for 33rd while Elijah Deleon shot a 193 and was tied for 45th, Jeremiah Deleon was right behind with a 194 and tied for 48th, Riley Koch carded a 202 and was 61st and Tristan Vaughn shot a 218 and finished in a tie for 74th.

Cooper won the team title with a combined 679 and Quanah’s Hunter Coley won the individual crown with a two-day total of 148.

On the girls side, Tom Bean’s Lexi Shields finished with a two-day total of 217 and was tied for 34th. She was six shots from being in the Top 20.

Wolfe City’s Hanna Nimmo won the individual title after shooting an 158, taking the region crown by eight strokes.