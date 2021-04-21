Softball Roundup — Bells takes outright 11-3A crown

Herald Democrat

BONHAM — Mia Moore went 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice as Bells clinched the outright District 11-3A title with a 7-3 victory over fourth-place Bonham.

Chloe Russum was 2-for-2, walked, drove in two and scored, Alexis Tanguma was 2-for-3, walked, scored twice and struck out nine for the win, Emma Downing tripled and scored and Cheznie Hale singled and drove in a run for Bells (20-5, 12-1), which hosts second-place Gunter to close out the regular season on Friday.

Bonham (17-7, 9-4) dropped a game behind Gunter and Whitewright in a battle for playoff seeding.

Whitewright 7, Pottsboro 3

In Whitewright, Gracie Robinson and Laura Taylor each went 2-for-3 and scored twice as second-place Whitewright beat sixth-place Pottsboro in district action.

Madie Rohre was 2-for-4 and scored, Natalie Alexander was 2-for-4, Abreanna Smith tripled, drove in a run and scored, Kiley Anderson doubled and drove in a run and Makayla Alexander singled and drove in a run for Whitewright (20-4, 10-3), which is tied with Gunter for second place. Whitewright will end the regular season by hosting Howe on Friday.

Aly Malone was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Emma Hughes walked twice, Kara Nuemann singled and drove in a run and Kayci Schiltz and Emily Pittman each singled and scored for Pottsboro (6-14, 4-9), which ends its season by hosting Leonard on Thursday.

Gunter 16, Blue Ridge 1 (4)

In Blue Ridge, Hayden Fox was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and scored four times as second-place Gunter run-ruled Blue Ridge in district action.

Rhyan Pogue was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle with three RBI, Taylor Boddie was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Shey Menhkoff was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored twice Olivia Eft singled, drove in a run and scored three times and Sarah Beth Jackson singled and drove in a pair for Gunter (17-6, 10-3), which is tied with Whitewright going into the final game of the regular season Friday. Gunter plays at district champion Bells.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 10, Sherman 5

In Wylie East, Ava Gibson was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked and drove in two runs during Sherman’s district loss against fourth-place Wylie East.

Natalie Rodriguez was 2-for-2 and scored, Bailey Miller homered, Emma Jones doubled and drove in a run, Libby Cernero singled and drove in a run and Miranda Farias walked and scored for Sherman (6-19, 2-11), which ends the season by hosting Princeton on Friday.

Breana Villegas was 3-for-3 with a double and scored twice for Wylie East (11-15, 7-6), which is tied with Denison. The Lady Raiders will clinch the final playoff spot with a win against McKinney North or a Denison loss to The Colony.

Lovejoy 7, Denison 1

In Lucas, Katelynn Martinez walked three times during fourth-place Denison’s loss against district co-leader Lovejoy.

Ashlinn Hamilton walked and scored while Autumn Mitchell and Hannah Grinspan singled for Denison (14-11, 7-6), which is tied with Wylie East going into the final game of the season.

The Lady Jackets need to win at home against third-place The Colony on Friday and Wylie East to lose to McKinney North to get the final playoff spot in 10-5A, otherwise it will go to Wylie East.

Kamryn Messick was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice for Lovejoy (24-8, 12-1), which plays at Rock Hill with the winner earning the district title and the loser getting the second seed for the playoffs.

District 9-4A

Melissa 11, Van Alstyne 0 (6)

In Melissa, Jenna Pharr was 2-for-3 during fourth-place Van Alstyne’s district loss against first-place Melissa.

Tinsley Love walked for the Lady Panthers (13-5, 7-4), who host second-place Celina on Friday to end the regular season and help determine the second through fourth playoff spots.

Emily Johnson was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, five RBI and scored twice for Melissa (20-1, 10-0), which clinched the district title with the victory.

District 10-3A

Valley View 8, S&S 1

In Sadler, Ashlynn Fowler singled and drove in a run during S&S’ loss against Valley View to close out the regular season.

S&S (12-6, 9-5) and Valley View (10-9, 9-5), which clinched a playoff spot with the win, tied for third and will have to determine the third and fourth seeds.

Brenna Howard singled and scored and Rylie Rasmussen and Presley Wilson each doubled and walked for the Lady Rams.

Ponder 7, Whitesboro 6

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand was 4-for-4 and a double shy of the cycle with five RBI and scored twice during district champion Whitesboro’s loss against Ponder to end the regular season.

Makayla Adams was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Karley Wolf was 2-for-2, BreAnn Beste walked twice and scored twice and Elly Harper doubled and scored for Whitesboro (17-3, 12-2), which plays at North Lamar in a non-district on Monday and then opens the playoffs against the fourth-place team out of 9-3A.

Gianna Boria doubled and drove in two runs for Ponder (9-18, 3-11).

District 10-2A

Tioga 10, Era 6

In Era, Emerson Rhymes was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice as fifth-place Tioga defeated fourth-place Era in district action.

Katy Jordan was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and score, Katie Houk was 3-for-4 and scored, Kelsee Vandagriff was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked and scored twice, Ainsley Denham was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Bekah Wineberg singled, walked and scored twice and Taylor Roberts singled and drove in a pair for Tioga (6-9, 3-7), which hosts Arlington Leadership on Friday.

Bailey Bowden was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and drove in a run for Era (7-5, 6-5).

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 9, Ector 2

In Ector, the Lady Tomcats clinched the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district title with a victory against Ector.

Tom Bean (11-4, 9-1) can earn the outright 15-2A crown with one more win or losses by Sam Rayburn and Dodd City.

Ector (5-16, 4-7) is locked into the second seed for the Class 1A bracket.