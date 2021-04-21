Grayson College baseball splits with Cisco

Herald Democrat

Wade Elliott was 2-for-4 with a double and scored during Grayson College's 13-4 loss against Cisco College to end with a split of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field.

Luke Finn doubled and drove in a run, Jesse Pierce singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Yanluis Ortiz singled, walked and scored and Blake Rambusch singled and scored for the Vikings (25-16, 13-13), who play a double-header at Cisco on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with a 3-1 victory as Ryan Free threw a one-hitter, allowing an unearned run, and struck out 10 while walking four. Pierce singled and drove in two, Nick Vernars doubled and drove in a run, Ortiz singled, walked and scored and Elliott singled and scored.