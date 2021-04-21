Golf Roundup — Pottsboro's Reily, Howe Lady Bulldogs win region titles

Herald Democrat

BULLARD — Pottsboro’s Alli Reily and the Howe Lady Bulldogs qualified for the Class 3A state tournament with their winning performances at the 3A Region II tourney at Oak Hurst Golf Course.

Reily, a junior, won the individual title to reach state for the second time in her career while Howe captured the team crown and is on to state for the eighth time in the past 11 opportunities.

The Class 3A state tournament is May 10-11 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.

Reily bettered her opening 73 with a final-round 72 for a total of 145 that was six strokes ahead of the 151 by Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart. Reily widened the three-stroke leads she had on Hart after the first round and the duo was well ahead of the rest of the field — Callisburg’s Sasha Barletta was third at 187.

Howe’s consistent performance allowed the Lady Bulldogs to pull away for the title. After shooting a combined 402 in the first round for a two-stroke lead over Callisburg, Howe carded a 406 to finish at 808 and captured the title over Callisburg (832) and Mineola (844).

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Katie Grogan, who shot a 190 and finished seventh in the standings. Kriston Harris was at 195 and placed 11th, Reagan Troxtell was 13th after shooting a 201, Brooke Robinson had a 222 and was 32nd and Grace Brennan finished with a 237 to end up tied for 46th.

Gunter finished eighth in the standings with a combined 917 that put the Lady Tigers three shots behind Mount Vernon and 22 strokes from the top five.

Kailey Tokarz led Gunter with a 194 and tied for eighth place and was five strokes from being in the mix as the final state qualifier.

Reagan Long shot 206 and was 14th, Kinley Johnson totaled a 250 and tied for 59th and Shelby Blansett finished with a 267 and tied for 75th.

Pottsboro’s Jordyn Hampton, who was also competing as an individual, finished with a 194 and tied for eighth.

Boys

Class 4A Region II

CANTON — Van Alstyne’s Kylan Richardson and Randall Searls finished in the top 25 at the Class 4A Region II tournament at Van Zandt Country Club.

Richardson shot an 82 after opening with an 86 for a total of 168 and tied for 19th place while Searls carded an 85-84 for a 169 and was tied for 21st.

Van Alstyne was 10th in the team standings with a combined 746.

Jacob Tagert had a 186 and was tied for 50th, Jude Gonzales carded a 223 and was 73rd and Tanner Santee finished with a 232 and placed 74th.

Melissa won the team title with a combined score of 628, nine shots ahead of runner-up Paris, and Mabank’s Josh German won the individual title with a 135, nine shots ahead of Melissa’s Xavier Bighaus.