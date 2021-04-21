Golf Roundup — Bells boys in third, Pottsboro's Fish in fight for title at 3A Region II tourney

Herald Democrat

BULLARD — The Bells Panthers are tied for third place after the first round of the Class 3A Region II tournament at Oak Hurst Golf Course.

Bells shot a combined 372 and were matched by Redwater's No. 1 team in a battle for a spot in the state tournament. They are 12 shots ahead of Rains and Sabine.

Callisburg leads at 338 and New Diana is at 340 heading into Thursday's final round.

Ben Stephens led Bells with an 84 and is tied for 13th, Kollin Kumler totaled a 93 and is tied for 29th, Wyatt Stephens had a 95 and is tied for 37th, Jonathan Cox carded a 100 and is tied for 50th and Drake Stephens had a 129 and is 91st.

Pottsboro is 13th in the team standings after a combined 410. The Cardinals are 12 shots from the top 10.

Riley Fish led Pottsboro with a 79 and is in the hunt for the individual title at just two shots off the lead set by Keene's Bailey Dooldey with a 77. Fish is tied for fourth place.

Jack Estes had an 83 and is tied for 11th, Ryan Kennedy shot a 105 and is 60th and Jaxson Squires carded a 143 and is 92nd.

Gunter's Nathan Nelson shot an 83 and is tied for 12th place.

Class 4A Region II

CANTON — Van Alstyne’s Alex Hill opened the Class 4A Region II tournament at Van Zandt Country Club with a 130 and is tied for 61st after the opening round.

Hill will compete in the final round on Thursday. She is 12 shots from the top 45.

Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun Park leads the individual standings after shooting a 72.

Class 2A Region II

FERRIS — The Tioga Bulldogs were led by Tyler Henley's 94 in the first round of the Class 2A Region II tournament at the Old Brickyard Course.

Tioga shot a combined 401 and is tied for ninth with Celeste and Cisco heading into the final round. Henley was tied for 33rd with his opening effort while Elijah Deleon was right behind with a 96 in a tie for 40th. Jeremiah Deleon carded a 103 and is in a tie for 54th, Riley Koch finished his first round with a 108 and is tied 64th and Tristan Vaughn shot a 117 and is tied for 79th.

Tom Bean’s Lexi Shields shot a personal-best 105 in the first round on the girls side and is tied for 22nd going into Thursday’s final round.

Wolfe City’s Hanna Nimmo leads the individual standings after shooting an 81.