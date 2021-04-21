Diamond Roundup — Van Alstyne softball tops Celina; Whitesboro baseball drops first 10-3A game

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Madelyn Thomas was 2-for-3 with three RBI as Van Alstyne edged Celina, 6-5, in the District 9-4A finale.

The Lady Panthers (14-5, 8-4) tied Celina (13-10, 8-4) for at least third place. A three-way tie for second is possible if Aubrey loses to first-place Melissa to end its season.

Kylie Allen was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Jenna Pharr was 2-for-4 and scored, Kelsie Adams doubled, drove in a run and scored and Sydney Sullivan singled, walked and scored for Van Alstyne.

District 15-2A

Dodd City 13, Tom Bean 8

TOM BEAN — Kendal Cole was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle and drove in two runs during first-place Tom Bean’s 13-8 loss against second-place Dodd City in District 15-2A action.

Chloe Farrer was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Bri Yale doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Emmy Pennell was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, and Kailey Vick walked and drove in a run for Tom Bean (11-5, 9-2), which closes out the season by hosting Honey Grove on Friday.

Tori Dotson was 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and scored twice for Dodd City (9-3, 9-3), whose regular season is over. The Lady Hornets are the top seed for the 1A bracket.

Baseball

District 10-3A

Boyd 5, Whitesboro 2

WHITESBORO — Paul Griffith was 2-for-3 with a double and scored but Whitesboro suffered its first loss in District 10-3A play with a 5-2 defeat against second-place Boyd.

Mac Harper was 2-for-3 with a double, Maxx Parker singled and scored and Clayton Knight drove in a run for Whitesboro (16-5, 9-1), which plays at Boyd on Friday.

Jaiylen McGilvery was 2-for-3, walked and drove in two for Boyd (21-5, 9-2).

Pilot Point 10, S&S 6

PILOT POINT — Keeden Jones singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice during S&S’ 10-6 loss to fourth-place Pilot Point in District 10-3A action.

Zion Richardson drove in two runs, Jake Reynolds walked twice and scored, Josh Pittner singled and scored and Eli Mahan walked and scored for S&S (2-16, 0-12), which plays at Whitesboro on Tuesday.

Kade Morgan was 3-for-5 with a double and scored twice f0r Pilot Point (16-9, 8-4), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.