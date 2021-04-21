Baseball Roundup — Sherman moves into 4th-place tie; Denison blanks North

Herald Democrat

LUCAS — Logan Williams was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored as Sherman edged second-place Lovejoy, 4-3, in District 10-5A action.

Dylan Fine was 2-for-4 with a double, Gabe Blankenship singled, walked and drove in a run, Tate Bethel singled and drove in a run and Trevor VanSant got the final two outs to save the win for Drake Dodder, who worked around five hits and five walks with six strikeouts for Sherman (12-13, 5-6), which moved into a fourth-place tie with McKinney North with three games remaining. The Bearcats host district-leading The Colony on Friday night.

Aidan Smith singled, walked and scored twice for Lovejoy (22-6, 8-3).

Denison 6, McKinney North 0

In Denison, Hunter Manning threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks as the sixth-place Yellow Jackets beat fourth-place McKinney North in District 10-5A action.

Canaan Farley Jr. singled, walked and drove in three, Cooper Mackay was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Logan Tilley was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Cam Wheeler was 2-for-3 with a double and walked, Ethan Jaresh doubled, drove in a run and scored and Garland Parker walked, drove in a run and scored for Denison (11-15, 4-7), which plays at third-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday.

Cameron Bonds went 2-for-3 for McKinney North (12-9, 5-6), which dropped into a tie with Sherman for fourth in the standings.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 9, Melissa 3

In Melissa, Tom Fowler was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice as fifth-place Van Alstyne kept its playoff hopes alive with a victory against fourth-place Melissa in district action.

Riley Dancer was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Dakota Howard was 2-for-3, walked and scored and Collin Reynolds doubled, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne (14-8, 3-6), which hosts first-place Celina on Friday night.

Tristan McGee was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI for Melissa (13-9, 4-6).

District 11-3A

Bells 7, Bonham 2

In Bells, Landon Nelson was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, walked and drove in three as district co-leading Bells clinched a playoff spot with a victory over Bonham.

Landon Morse didn’t not allow an earned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in six innings and also singled, walked and scored twice, Tanner Carter was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Hayden Trainor drove in a pair, Keaton High singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Ben Burleson walked twice and scored for Bells (19-5, 9-2), which plays at Bonham on Saturday night. The Panthers stayed tied with Gunter in first place.

Mason Rodriguez walked twice and scored for Bonham (13-8, 7-4), which dropped into fourth place.

Gunter 10, Blue Ridge 0 (6)

In Gunter, Isaac Villanueva and Cooper Wade combined on a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks as district co-leader Gunter clinched a playoff spot by run-ruling Blue Ridge.

Villanueva did not allow a hit in his four innings and stretched his scoreless streak to 29 and a third innings, during which he has allowed just five hits.

Jacob Morris was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Kaden Rigsby was 3-for-4, drove in two and scored three times, Trey Oblas was 2-for-2, walked, drove in three and scored, Landon Pelfrey singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Zach Boland doubled and drove in a run for Gunter (22-5, 9-2), which plays at Blue Ridge on Friday. The Tigers are tied with Bells atop the standings.

Tye Mounger had the lone hit for Blue Ridge (7-13, 3-8).

Leonard 5, Howe 3

In Howe, Austin Haley was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored during the Bulldogs’ district loss to Leonard.

Luke Lopez was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Ethan Lopez doubled and drove in a run, Ryan Hough walked and scored and Caleb Searcy singled and scored for Howe (7-16, 2-9), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

Nate Whitworth was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Leonard (3-18, 2-9).

District 11-2A

Tom Bean 12, Tioga 1 (5)

In Tom Bean, Alex Sanchez was 2-for-2, walked, drove in three and scored twice and threw a three-hitter without allowing an earned run with 12 strikeouts and three walks as second-place Tom Bean defeated fifth-place Tioga in district action.

Dustin Hickman was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Chase Parsons was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times, Lance Pauler was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Dylan Chapman walked and drove in three and Gage Moore doubled, walked and scored twice for Tom Bean (11-6, 6-4), which moved into a tie with Era for second and can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against Era on Tuesday.

Rylan Newman singled, waked and scored while Dalton Stanley and Logan Westbrook singled for Tioga (4-12, 4-6), which dropped two games behind Tom Bean, Era and Collinsville in the battle for a playoff spot.