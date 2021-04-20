Herald Democrat

Two earn All-GAC honors as Storm golf is 6th at conference tourney

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State wrapped up the Great American Conference Tournament with a sixth-place finish after carding a three-round score of 891 at Hot Springs Country Club

Jordan Holifield took home first team all-conference honors and Trent Zorgdrager was tabbed an honorable mention selection.

Holifield opened play with an even-par 72, then shot 73 and 75 for a 54-hole total of 220 to finish 13th.

Zorgdrager had a slow start after carding a 77 but bounced back with a 73 and closed with a 76 over his final 18 holes for a 226 and finish 28th.

Matthew O’Steen started off with a 71 but then had a 78 and 75 to finish tied for 24th with a score of 224.

Dalton McGinnis turned in a 73 before a 77 and 74 to also end with a total at 224 as well to tie for 24th.

Justice Hartman opening with a 79 before closing with a 76 and 75 to finish with a 230 in 34th place.