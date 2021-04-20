Tom Bean loses first game in 15-2A play

TRENTON — The playoffs are in sight as the schedule hit the final week of the regular season and it took this long for the Tom Bean Lady Tomcats to get tripped up by a district opponent.

They had been in first place from the first day and had been widening the gap on the rest of the standings to three games. But in its first chance to lock up not just a share of the 15-2A title but also the top seed, Tom Bean fell behind early and couldn't rally in a 12-2 loss in five innings against fourth-place Trenton in a district make-up contest.

"It was a great opportunity to see what we need to work on. And now is the time to work on those things before the playoffs start," Tom Bean head coach Lance Cherry said. "I have a list of things an arm's length we need to work on. We learned some things we didn't know we didn't know."

Bri Yale hit a two-run homer, Emmy Pennell singled and scored and Kailey Vick walked for Tom Bean (10-4, 8-1), which needs to win two of its final three games to claim the outright district crown and have a win combine with a Trenton loss to clinch the top seed.

"We're still in a good spot to do what we want to do," Cherry said. "I think we'll bounce back over the next three games."

Gracie Williams was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in four runs and scored, Mariana Caro walked three times and scored four runs, Alicia Vazquez was 2-for-3, drove in three, scored twice and threw a two-hitter and Jamie Boggess walked three times and scored three times for Trenton (9-8, 7-3), which is battling Sam Rayburn — sitting with an 8-3 mark and a split against the Lady Tigers — for the second seed with an outside shot at the top spot.

Tom Bean won the first meeting by outlasting the Lady Tigers for an 11-10 victory but the re-match saw an offensive outburst from one side.

The Lady Tomcats had only three base runners against Vazquez, who struck out four. Tom Bean put the ball in play but couldn't find any holes other than Pennell's single to right center with one out in the fourth.

Yale launched her homer deep over the left-field fence with two outs to get the Lady Tomcats within 5-2. But by the bottom of the inning, Trenton had blown the game open.

Vick's walk came with two outs in the third and she was stranded at first, representing the only other opportunity to score.

Trenton enacted the run-rule when the first three Lady Tigers reached to start the fifth. Boggess and Caro walked, pulled off a double steal and Williams ended the game with a two-run single to right.

In the fourth, Trenton turned its three-run advantage into a 10-2 lead.

Boggess and Caro walked and moved up on steals before Vazquez's two-run double to right with one away. Bryttan Beezley was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners and Misty Spindle followed with an RBI single.

It was 9-2 on Phoebe Dotson's sac fly to right and Savanah Pollard added another run with a single through the right side.

The Lady Tigers held a 5-0 advantage after two innings thanks to nearly batting around in the first.

Boggess walked to lead off the game and then Caro hit a hard one-hopper back to Yale in the circle. She went to get the lead runner but shortstop Madison Holmes slipped covering second base and the throw went into center field.

Williams drove in the first run with a single up the middle and Vasquez had an RBI single past short for another run. An error on the play made it a 3-0 margin.

Beezley plated a the last run of the frame with a groundout to Yale.

An inning later, Trenton added a run when Caro walked with one out, stole second and scored on Williams' RBI triple to center.

District 15-2A

Trenton 12

Tom Bean 2