Storm’s Scoppetta earns MIAA South Division weekly tennis honor

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State tennis player Juan Scoppetta has earned MIAA South Division Player of the Week honors following his performance in a win over Ouachita Baptist over the weekend.

Scoppetta, a native of Villa Gobernador Galvez, Argentina, is ranked No. 15 nationally in singles and improved his record to 10-6 in singles play and is currently on a three-match winning streak.

He got there by rallying from a 6-3 loss in the first set to No. 10 Francisco Oliveira to win the next two sets, 6-3, 6-4, and take the one singles point.

He and Manuel Pilotto also scratched out a 7-6 victory at No. 2 doubles to help Southeastern win the doubles point in the match.