Golf Roundup — Pottsboro's Reily, Howe Lady Bulldogs lead region tourney after first round

BULLARD — Pottsboro's Alli Reily shot a 73 to hold the individual lead while the Howe Lady Bulldogs are atop the team standings after the first round of the Class 3A Region II tournament at Oak Hurst Golf Course.

Reily has a three-stroke lead over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Katie Hart and the duo are way out in front of the rest of the field — Mineola's Ava Johnson was the only other competitor to break 90 with an 88.

Howe shot a combined 402 and holds a two-stroke edge on Callisburg heading into the final round. Mineola is in third with a 431.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kriston Harris, who shot a 95 and is seventh. Katie Grogan was a shot behind and is eighth, Reagan Troxtell was tied for 18th with a 104, Brooke Robinson had a 107 and is tied for 22nd and Grace Brennan carded a 117 and is tied for 44th.

Gunter is eighth in the standings with a 455 and just 12 shots from fourth place. The Lady Tigers were led by Kailey Tokarz, who shot a 98 and is tied for 10th. Reagan Long is tied for 20th after shooting a 105, Kinley Johnson shot 119 and is is tied for 48th and Shelby Blansett had a 133 and is tied for 72nd.

Pottsboro's Jordyn Hampton, who is competing as an individual, shot a 98 and is tied for 10th.

Class 4A Region II

CANTON — Van Alstyne's Randall Searls is in the top 25 after the first day of the Class 4A Region II tournament at Van Zandt Country Club.

Searls shot an 85 and is tied for 24th heading into the final round and Van Alstyne is sitting 10th in the team standings with a combined total of 372.

Kylan Richardson is right behind with an 86 as part of a five-way tie for 26th. Jacob Tagert shot a 91 and is tied for 41st, Jude Gonzales carded a 110 and is tied for 69th and Tanner Santee shot a 114 and is 73rd.

Melissa leads the team standings with a combined 308. Mabank's Josh German leads after shooting a 67.