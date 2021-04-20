Herald Democrat

Asinde, Williams lead Grayson basketball conference honors

After a pair of successful seasons that saw them finish near the top of the conference standings, both the Grayson College men’s and women’s basketball program had several selections among the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honors.

The programs had the NTJCAC Player of the Year — Jane Asinde and Tyrone Williams also received the first-team all-conference and Region V nods that go with it, Williams is also in the running to be an All-American pick.

The Vikings had a pair of first-team all-conference choices in D.J. Thomas, who was also on the All-Region V team, and Aaron Johnson Cash. Aseem Luckey was named second-team all-conference.

Scott Monarch shared the conference’s Coach of the Year Award.

For the Lady Vikings, Sali Kourouma was the NTJCAC Newcomer of the Year and named first-team all-conference while Daiysha Brown earned honorable mention all-conference accolades.