Sherman leads area fishing state qualifiers

Herald Democrat

LEWISVILLE — Multiple entries from Sherman, Whitesboro and Van Alstyne will have the home-lake advantage after qualifying for the Texas High School Bass Association state tournament.

After finishing in the top 116 out of 293 teams at the North Texas/West/Metroplex regional tournament on Lake Lewis, nearly two dozen local anglers advanced to state, which will be held on Lake Texoma May 15-16.

The Sherman duo of Emma Jones and Libby Cernero led area teams by placing 31st with a fish weighing 7.10 pounds. Teammates Blume Cernero and Oliver Cernero advanced after finishing 69th with a fish at 3.93 pounds.

Whitesboro’s Clayton Knight and Kyle Cunningham were 34th with two fish totaling 6.58 pounds and the pairing of Paul Griffith and Major Ledbetter were right behind at 35th with two fish at 6.57 pounds.

The Van Alstyne teams advancing were Ryland Jennings and Sean Wilson in 102nd with a a fish at 2.06 pounds and John Jenkins and Aiden Crow at 108th with a fish totaling 1.88 pounds.

Pottsboro’s Tyler Farris and Charles Holder finished 109th after catching a fish that weighed in at 1.87 pounds.

Tioga’s Logan Westbrook and Tanner Yant had a fish weigh 1.84 pounds and were 110th in the standings.

Gunter’s Antonio Latham and Ryan Cassidy just made it inside the cut line to qualify as they had one fish at 1.70 pounds to place 115th. They were 0.05 of an ounce ahead of the first team to fall short.

Eastland County’s Wriley Ainsworth and Preston Rose won the region title with four fish weighing 20.49 pounds.