Grayson baseball gets swept by Temple College

TEMPLE — Blake Rambusch singled and walked during fifth-place Grayson College's 4-0 loss against first-place Temple College as the Vikings were swept in a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Isaac Webb doubled while Nick Vernars, Dax Dathe and Cade Webber added singles for the Vikings (24-15, 12-12), who host Cisco in a NTJCAC double-header on Wednesday.

Grayson started the day with an 11-1 loss in six innings. Webb was 2-for-2 with a home run, Davis Powell went 2-for-3, Rambusch singled and walked and Wade Elliott, Yanluis Ortiz and Jesse Pierce all finished with singles.