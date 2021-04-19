Diamond Roundup — S&S softball clinches playoffs; Pottsboro squads win makeup games

Herald Democrat

PARADISE — Dara Muller was 4-for-5 and a home run shy of the cycle, walked, drove in five runs and scored four times as third-place S&S clinched a playoff spot with a 22-10 victory against Paradise in a District 10-3A makeup contest.

Presley Wilson was 3-for-6 with two doubles and a home run, five RBI and scored three times, Harlee Wooten was 3-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Emberlynn Morin was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored twice, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-5, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Rylie Rasmussen was 2-for-4 with a double, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Brenna Howard homered, walked twice, drove in two and scored four times for S&S (12-5, 9-4).

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 12, Blue Ridge 2 (5)

POTTSBORO — Emily Pittman was 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple, walked, drove in three and scored three times as sixth-place Pottsboro run-ruled fifth-place Blue Ridge in a District 11-3A makeup game.

Kara Nuemann was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle, drove in a run and scored twice, Sadae Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Kayci Schiltz was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Chaelie Trojacek singled, walked and drove in a pair and Aly Malone was 2-for-4 and scored and threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks for Pottsboro (6-13, 4-8).

District 10-3A

Pilot Point 11, S&S 1 (5)

SADLER — Josh Pittner doubled and drove in a run during S&S' 11-1 loss in five innings against fourth-place Pilot Point in District 10-3A action.

Joey Carter singled and scored and Zion Richardson walked for S&S (2-15, 0-11), which plays at Pilot Point on Wednesday.

Kade Morgan and two relievers combined on the two-hitter for Pilot Point (15-9, 7-4).

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 6, Blue Ridge 2

POTTSBORO — Drake Hunter and Griffin Conklin combined on a two-hitter, allowing just an earned run with a combined 11 strikeouts and four walks as third-place Pottsboro beat sixth-place Blue Ridge in a District 11-3A makeup contest.

Jake Kubik was 3-for-4 and scored twice, Jett Carroll was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Jackson Lipscomb was 2-for-4 with double, drove in a run and scored, Aaron Massie went 2-for-4 and drove in a run and Braden Driggs walked and scored for Pottsboro (13-9, 7-3).

Ryan Rodriguez walked and scored for Blue Ridge (7-12, 3-7).