Sanchez leads Storm women’s track at GAC Championships

Herald Democrat

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Jessie Sanchez won Great American Conference Championships in the 200 meter and the 400 meter to highlight Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s track team’s fourth-place finish at the Conference Championship Meet.

The Savage Storm tallied four podium appearances and nine total All-GAC finishes as well as 11 school records and 23 new personal bests.

Sanchez became the first Storm runner to take home a GAC title and contributed 30 points between her two wins and her two relay team places.

She clocked a school-record 56.41 seconds to win the 400 and then set the program mark at 24.82 seconds in the 200 to become the program’s first two-time winner.

Sanchez made one more trip to the podium when she ran the anchor leg of the 1,600 meter relay with Nyla Dawes, Skye Summers and Cheyanne Bluntson, helping the squad to a school-record time of 4:01.41 to finish third.

She nearly reached the podium a fourth time as the first leg on the 400 relay alongside Bluntson, Dawes and Charisma Lacy-Ray but their school-record time of 48.93 was only good for fourth place.

Rebekah Christman nearly became the program’s first GAC champion when she finished second with a school mark of 11:37.23 in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.

Bluntson joined Sanchez with an All-GAC finish in the 200 meters, clocking a personal-best time of 28.58 seconds to finish fifth.

Summers also picked up an individual All-GAC honors after posting a school-record 4:47.28 in the 1,500 meter to finish sixth.

In the field events, Samantha Wallis had an all-conference javelin toss of 34.65 meters, which was good for sixth place and set a new school record.

Jayna Gomez followed in the shot put with a school-record 12.30 meter toss for seventh place and All-GAC honors.

Lindsay Klasek also posted a school-record run in the 10,000 meter at 42:47.10 to place 14th. She also a school record run of 19:54.36 in the 5,000 meter and finished 22nd.