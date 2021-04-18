College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball wins twice on walk-offs; Storm softball sweeps series

Herald Democrat

Sage Harlow's three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh provided the second walk-off win of the day as second-place Grayson College beat fourth-place Temple College, 5-3, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

The Lady Vikings trailed 3-0 going to the bottom of the sixth before scoring all their runs in the final two innings.

Azia Lokeni was 2-for-2, walked and scored, Hailey Vess was 2-for-3, JT Smith tripled, walked and scored twice, Maci Sanders singled and drove in a run and Cheyenne Stark drove in a run for the Lady Vikings (36-5, 23-5), who play a non-conference double-header at Murray State College on Monday.

Grayson started with a 2-1 victory in eight innings. Smith had a two-out walk-off single as she finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer for the only hits by the Lady Vikings.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 3, Ouachita Baptist 2 (8)

DURANT, Okla. — Cheyenne Mahy threw five perfect innings in relief and Karissa Marshall laid down a walk-off squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift first-place Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 3-2 win over Ouachita Baptist in their Great American Conference series finale at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Mahy and Peyton Streetman each finished with a pair of hits while Kamarie Wallace had a two-run double in the sixth inning to tie the game for Southeastern (30-5, 20-4), which starts a series at Henderson State University on Friday.

SCAC

St. Thomas 7, Austin College 3

HOUSTON — Jaide Vidal was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice but Austin College lost against St. Thomas, 7-3, and was swept in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference double-header.

Alice Maisonet singled, walked and drove in a run while Taylor Levan and Elizabeth Preston singled for the ‘Roos (2-20, 1-16), who host Southwestern in a series that starts on Saturday.

Austin College started the day with an 11-3 loss in five innings. Sarah Ramirez homered, Avery Atencio doubled and drove in two, Vidal singled and walked and Preston singled and scored.

Baseball

Schreiner 7, Austin College 5

The Austin College baseball team led for most of the day but Schreiner scored six runs in the sixth to beat the ‘Roos, 7-5, to sweep a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Sergio De Paoli went 3-for-4 with a double, walked and scored, Logan Ballard went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Zack Mahoney, Beau Beshires and Jackson Kea all singled and drove in a run and Nick Flynn doubled for Austin College (5-17, 1-14), which starts a series at Southwestern on Friday.

GAC

Ouachita Baptist 10, Southeastern Oklahoma State 7

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Slayde Ortiz was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and scored but Southeastern Oklahoma State came up short, 10-7, in its Great American Conference series finale against Ouachita Baptist.

Seth Morrow tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Colton Bucker drove in a pair and scored and Dylan Herd walked three times and scored twice for the Storm (13-17, 9-15), who host Henderson State in a series that starts on Friday.