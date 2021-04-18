Herald Democrat

Austin College women's water polo captures CWPA Division III Championship

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Austin College women's water polo team completed a dominant season with a Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III Championship as the 'Roos blasted Wittenberg, 20-6, to capture the young program's first conference title.

Austin College (6-2), which had its only losses to Division I opponents, capped its Division III slate by scoring four opponents 81-21. Madison Taylor was named the Player of the Tournament while head coach Mark Lawrence brought home Coach of the Tournament accolades. Austin College becomes just the fourth program to win the CWPA title since 2010.

Taylor scored three goals as Austin College blitzed the Tigers early on their way to a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter.

The lead was 11-3 at halftime and Austin College entered the fourth quarter with a 17-3 cushion.

Sophie Oliver and Lexi Wong each scored three times while Brooke Le, Cory McGrath, and Sammi Thiele had two goals apiece. Shannon Berry, Maddie Jacks, Kendall Katusak, Presley Woods and Katherine Cox also finished with goals.

This was the second time the 'Roos appeared in the CWPA Division III title game after finishing as the runner-up in 2019, which was their first year as a varsity program.