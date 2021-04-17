College Soccer Roundup — AC women fall in SCAC quarterfinals; 'Roo men lose regular season finale

Herald Democrat

GEORGETOWN — The seventh-seeded Austin College women's soccer team pushed second-seeded Southwestern University but couldn't pull off the upset after a 1-0 loss in the quarterfinals of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

Sam Davis had the lone goal in the 34th minute off a corner kick and Johnna Campbell made three saves to earn the shutout for Southwestern (7-1), which plays third-seeded Dallas in the semifinals.

Meredith Harris made 10 saves for Austin College (1-6-1), which had all of its losses by a one-goal margin, including 1-0 for the fourth time.

Men

SCAC

Colorado College 2, Austin College 1 (OT)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colin Saum forced overtime with a goal late in regulation but Austin College ended up losing, 2-1, in the extra period against Colorado College to close out Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Mike Montgomery scored 18 seconds into overtime to give Colorado College (5-3-1, 5-2-1) the win.

Saum tied the match for the 'Roos on a penalty kick with 1:40 left after Colorado College had led with a goal in the 30th minute from Sajjan Singh.

Cesar Escobar lead Austin College (1-6, 1-6) with three shots and Connor Tullis made 10 saves for the 'Roos.