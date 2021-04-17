College Diamond Roundup — Grayson baseball rallies in suspended contest; Storm softball sweeps

Herald Democrat

Grayson College rallies to beat Temple College in suspended contest

Davis Powell’s single to center with two outs in the bottom of the ninth lifted Grayson College to a 6-5 victory over Temple College in the completion of a suspended game in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Grayson trailed 5-2 in the second inning when rain halted the contest on Thursday but the Vikings battled back and trailed 5-4 heading to the ninth. Blake Rambusch tied with with a one-out single before Powell completed the comeback two batters later.

Jessie Pierce was 3-for-4 with a double and scored, Rambusch singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Wade Elliott doubled and scored twice, Nick Vernars singled and scored and Yanluis Ortiz singled and drove in a run, Kaden Krowka threw six and a third scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts before Will Duncan got the win by getting the last four outs for the Vikings (24-13, 12-10), who will make up the regularly-scheduled double-header at Temple Saturday next week.

SCAC

Schreiner 5, Austin College 2

Jake Webster went 3-for-4 with a double during Austin College's extra-inning loss during a home double-header against Schreiner in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Zack Mahoney was 3-for-5, Justin Alphonse walked twice and scored, Jackson Kea singled and walked twice, Logan Ballard singled and drove in a run and Nick Flynn walked twice for the ‘Roos (5-16, 1-13), who close out the series on Sunday.

Austin College started the day with a 15-4 loss. Brandon Evans and Flynn each doubled and scored, Alphonse singled and walked twice, Sergio De Paoli singled, drove in a run and scored and Mahoney walked and drove in a run and Webster singled and drove in a run.

GAC

Ouachita Baptist 6, Southeastern Oklahoma State 4

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State baseball team dropped a double-header, 9-2 and 6-4, to start its Great American Conference double-header against Ouachita Baptist.

Aaron Herrera and Hayden Evans homered for the lone runs by the Storm (13-16, 9-14) in the opener while Colton Buckner and Slayde Ortiz each finished with two hits.

Southeastern will look to finish off the series with a win on Sunday.

Seth Morrow had a two-run blast in Game 2, Ortiz and Joseph Ramirez each drove in runs but Ouachita Baptist took the lead for good in the third inning.

Softball

SCAC

St. Thomas 8, Austin College 0 (5)

HOUSTON — Jaide Vidal went 2-for-2 with a double during Austin College’s series-opening loss against St. Thomas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Lyndsey Busch doubled and Sarah Ramirez walked for Austin College (2-18, 1-14), which closes out the series with a double-header on Sunday.

Emma Garrett was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice for St. Thomas (18-9, 13-3).

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 1, Ouachita Baptist 0

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern got strong performances in the circle from Amberlyn Walsworth and Cheyenne Mahy as the Savage Storm swept Ouachita Baptist, 4-1 and 1-0, to kick off a Great American Conference series at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Mahy closed out the sweep by scattering seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks to earn the shutout.

The only run came on Jaleigh Durst’s home run in the third inning for the Storm (29-5, 19-4), who will look to sweep the series on Sunday afternoon. Gracie Ore went 3-for-3.

In the opener, Walsworth allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Kady Fryrear, Ore and Bailey Beard each posted two hits while Mahy, Karissa Marshall, Fryrear and Ore each drove in runs.