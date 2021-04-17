Austin College volleyball sweeps St. Thomas in SCAC quarterfinals

Herald Democrat

Victoria Smith put down 10 kills as fourth-seeded Austin College defeated fifth-seeded St. Thomas, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19, in the quarterfinals of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Hughey Gym.

Olivia Linton added seven kills, Shelbi Cook totaled six kills and four aces, Riley Abernathy finished with seven kills and eight digs, Mari Prazak collected 11 digs and Ali Horton handed out 23 assists for Austin College (9-6), which play at top-seeded Colorado College in the semifinals next weekend.

Alaina Lanik had 11 kills and 14 digs for St. Thomas (7-8).