Softball Roundup — Van Alstyne clinches a playoff spot
VAN ALSTYNE — Tinsley Love was 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI as Van Alstyne clinched a playoff spot with a 15-0 victory in four innings against Anna in District 9-4A action.
Kelsie Adams threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks and went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Jenna Pharr was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Kylie Allen was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Danielle Anderson went 2-for-2 and Sydney Sullivan singled, walked twice, drove in a pair and scored twice for Van Alstyne (13-4, 7-3), which moved into a three-way tie for second place with Aubrey and Celina. The Lady Panthers play at first-place Melissa on Tuesday.
Qua Fisher singled while Jaquelyn Packard walked twice for Anna (5-10, 2-9).
District 10-5A
Prosper Rock Hill 7, Denison 4
In Frisco, Ashlinn Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice during fourth-place Denison's loss against district co-leader Prosper Rock Hill.
Maddison Luper singled and drove in two, Katelynn Martinez and Jewel Hiberd each singled and drove in a run and Hannah Grinspan singled and scored twice for Denison (14-10, 7-5), which fell a game behind The Colony and is a game in front of Wylie East with two games remaining.
The Lady Yellow Jackets play at Lovejoy on Tuesday night.
Jolie Malan was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored for Rock Hill (20-6, 11-1), which is tied with Lovejoy atop the standings.
The Colony 20, Sherman 6
In Sherman, Ally Baker went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored during the Lady Bearcats' district loss against third-place The Colony.
Emma Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Marissa Wells singled, drove in two and scored, Bailey Miller doubled, walked and drove in a pair, Ava Gibson walked twice and scored and Miranda Farias singled and scored for Sherman (6-18, 2-10), which travels to Wylie East on Tuesday.
Sabrina Wick was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and scored three times for The Colony (10-11, 8-4).
District 11-3A
Bells 22, Howe 0 (3)
In Bells, Cheznie Hale was 3-for-4 with three doubles, four RBI and scored three times as first-place Bells defeated Howe in district action.
Gabby Smith was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored three times, Alexis Tanguma threw a perfect game with six strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked, drove in three and scored, Jaiden Tocquigny was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Emma Downing was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in a pair and scored three times, Mia Moore was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Chloe Russum singled, drove in two and scored for Bells (19-5, 11-1), which plays at Bonham on Tuesday.
Howe (3-13, 1-11) will host Leonard on Tuesday night.
District 10-2A
Muenster 10, Tioga 0 (5)
In Muenster, Katy Jordan walked during fifth-place Tioga’s loss against district co-leader Muenster.
Bekah Wineberg and Emerson Rhymes also walked for Tioga (5-9, 2-7), which travels to Era on Tuesday.
Kennedy Schroeder threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks for Muenster (11-2, 8-1), which is tied with Lindsay atop the standings.