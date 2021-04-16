Softball Roundup — Van Alstyne clinches a playoff spot

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Tinsley Love was 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI as Van Alstyne clinched a playoff spot with a 15-0 victory in four innings against Anna in District 9-4A action.

Kelsie Adams threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks and went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Jenna Pharr was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Kylie Allen was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Danielle Anderson went 2-for-2 and Sydney Sullivan singled, walked twice, drove in a pair and scored twice for Van Alstyne (13-4, 7-3), which moved into a three-way tie for second place with Aubrey and Celina. The Lady Panthers play at first-place Melissa on Tuesday.

Qua Fisher singled while Jaquelyn Packard walked twice for Anna (5-10, 2-9).

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 7, Denison 4

In Frisco, Ashlinn Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice during fourth-place Denison's loss against district co-leader Prosper Rock Hill.

Maddison Luper singled and drove in two, Katelynn Martinez and Jewel Hiberd each singled and drove in a run and Hannah Grinspan singled and scored twice for Denison (14-10, 7-5), which fell a game behind The Colony and is a game in front of Wylie East with two games remaining.

The Lady Yellow Jackets play at Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

Jolie Malan was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored for Rock Hill (20-6, 11-1), which is tied with Lovejoy atop the standings.

The Colony 20, Sherman 6

In Sherman, Ally Baker went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored during the Lady Bearcats' district loss against third-place The Colony.

Emma Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Marissa Wells singled, drove in two and scored, Bailey Miller doubled, walked and drove in a pair, Ava Gibson walked twice and scored and Miranda Farias singled and scored for Sherman (6-18, 2-10), which travels to Wylie East on Tuesday.

Sabrina Wick was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and scored three times for The Colony (10-11, 8-4).

District 11-3A

Bells 22, Howe 0 (3)

In Bells, Cheznie Hale was 3-for-4 with three doubles, four RBI and scored three times as first-place Bells defeated Howe in district action.

Gabby Smith was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored three times, Alexis Tanguma threw a perfect game with six strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked, drove in three and scored, Jaiden Tocquigny was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Emma Downing was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in a pair and scored three times, Mia Moore was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Chloe Russum singled, drove in two and scored for Bells (19-5, 11-1), which plays at Bonham on Tuesday.

Howe (3-13, 1-11) will host Leonard on Tuesday night.

District 10-2A

Muenster 10, Tioga 0 (5)

In Muenster, Katy Jordan walked during fifth-place Tioga’s loss against district co-leader Muenster.

Bekah Wineberg and Emerson Rhymes also walked for Tioga (5-9, 2-7), which travels to Era on Tuesday.

Kennedy Schroeder threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks for Muenster (11-2, 8-1), which is tied with Lindsay atop the standings.